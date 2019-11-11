577 Unified families see bus schedule changes

A bus from First Student, the Racine Unified School District's new transportation contractor, sits Sept. 5 outside Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.
Caitlin Sievers
RACINE — More than 570 Racine Unified School District families are seeing changes in their bus routes this week.
The alterations to the transportation schedule led to bus stop times changing from between 1 and 15 minutes, according to Unified spokeswoman Emily Neubauer.
First Student took over as Unified’s transportation contractor ahead of this school year, replacing Durham School Services, which had served the district for 20 years.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Issues with late buses were rampant at the start of the school year, which First Student partially attributed to a significant shortage in bus drivers.
“First Student continues to look for efficiencies in routes and has been working diligently to service all our families’ needs,” Neubauer stated. “At this point in the school year, some bus routes have combined as we have found students who were signed up to ride the bus are not — so routes combine or stops are added to make the most efficient route possible.”
On Sunday, the district sent an auto-dial phone message to 577 families, encouraging them to check their online parent portal for updated bus route information. Parents should receive a phone call any time there is a bus schedule change, according to the district.
Wind Point Elementary demolition
A piece of heavy machinery parks itself in what was a classroom at the former Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Chairs sit exposed to the elements inside a former classroom at the closed Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane. The building that once housed the school is in the process of being torn down by Azarian Demolition.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
A bubbler remains, although several other water fountains and sinks were sold in February ahead of demolition.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Green paint can be seen behind where chalkboards had hung against brick walls inside emptied classrooms at Wind Point Elementary.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
A forgotten wooden classroom chair sits next to a sink near piping that's recently been exposed since Wind Point Elementary's demolition began.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Azarian Demolition is in charge of deconstructing Wind Point Elementary School (290 Jonsue Lane). The company is owned by a former student of the school.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Large piles of concrete and rubble litter what was the backyard of the elementary school, as do several industrial-size garbage bins, partway through demolition.
ADAM ROGAN
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, is nearing the end of its existence. Demolition has begun on the school, which has been closed since 2013, with a brief return as an interim facility after a fire at Mitchell Middle School in February 2014. Many of the exterior walls were removed early in the demolition. Names of students can still be read on one of the walls. Nearby, graffiti can be seen on interior brick. In November 2017, the Racine Unified School Board voted to demolish the school, opening up the school site to be developed as a residential area. Azarian Demolition is handling the work. For more photos from the demolition site, go to
journaltimes.com
Adam Rogan
Wind Point Elementary demolition
Posters can still be seen hanging from some classroom walls. If you look close enough, you can read the "BE A GERM STOPPER" notice.
ADAM ROGAN
Hundreds of people turned out to look for memories and treasures at the former Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, on Sunday mornin…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.