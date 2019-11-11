577 Unified families see bus schedule changes

RACINE — More than 570 Racine Unified School District families are seeing changes in their bus routes this week.

The alterations to the transportation schedule led to bus stop times changing from between 1 and 15 minutes, according to Unified spokeswoman Emily Neubauer.

First Student took over as Unified’s transportation contractor ahead of this school year, replacing Durham School Services, which had served the district for 20 years.

Issues with late buses were rampant at the start of the school year, which First Student partially attributed to a significant shortage in bus drivers.

“First Student continues to look for efficiencies in routes and has been working diligently to service all our families’ needs,” Neubauer stated. “At this point in the school year, some bus routes have combined as we have found students who were signed up to ride the bus are not — so routes combine or stops are added to make the most efficient route possible.”

On Sunday, the district sent an auto-dial phone message to 577 families, encouraging them to check their online parent portal for updated bus route information. Parents should receive a phone call any time there is a bus schedule change, according to the district.

