RACINE — One week before the state is expected to release district report cards, Racine Unified School District officials expressed frustration with recent test results.
Racine Unified has failed to make reasonable progress on assessments district-wide in English and math, according to expectations set by its own board.
The district makes its judgments based on achievement on various internal and state-required assessments. On tests taken by students last school year, the district determined that it needed improvement in all eight benchmarks in reading and seven of eight benchmarks in math. The district failed to make reasonable progress in the same areas last year.
Rosalie Daca, Unified’s chief academic officer, at a school board meeting Monday night attributed what she called a plateau in scores this year to several factors, including implementation of new curricula.
This is the third year for a new math curriculum in the district, the second year with new English language arts curriculum and the first year for new writing curriculum.
“We’re asking a lot of our elementary teachers,” Daca said.
Daca said it would take time for the teachers to become accustomed to the new curricula and to get comfortable teaching them. She said this curricula was “very, very different” than what teachers have taught in the past.
“That’s going to take some time,” Daca said.
School Board member Matthew Hanser said the scores were disappointing for him, but also must be so for Daca and the community. He asked how the School Board could help the district improve.
Superintendent Eric Gallien said things like supplying more support for teachers in the form of instructional coaches and approving time for teaching ACT strategies to students have both helped. But he echoed Hanser’s frustration.
“I’m disappointed,” Gallien said. “I mean really, because we’re working hard and it doesn’t reflect in the data. It doesn’t tell the full story of what’s going on in this district and what’s going on in the classroom.”
Gallien said he thinks that if the district continues to move toward providing the support and resources the teachers need, those efforts will be reflected in the data.
Daca said one need for many teachers is updated technology and more of it.
“We don’t have the money right now to help them,” Daca said.
Forward
Results for the Forward exam were released publicly last month. The results showed that Racine is well below the state average for percentage of student scoring proficient or advanced in English language arts and math, with 20.5 percent of Unified students scoring proficient or better in ELA in 2017-18 compared to 42.2 percent statewide. This was slightly worse than Unified’s rate last year of 22 percent proficient or advanced, but better than the rate of 19.8 percent in 2015-16.
Last year, 21 percent of Unified students who took the forward were proficient or better, while the state was at 43.3 percent. This was a slight increase for Unified over last year, and above its 18.3 percent in 2015-16.
The Forward exam is a state-required exam given once a year that tests grades 3-8 in English Language Arts and math, grades 4 and 8 in science and grades 4, 8, and 10 in social studies.
ACT Aspire
ACT aspire is an online state-required assessment for grades 9 and 10 that measures students’ progress toward college and career readiness in English, reading, writing, math and science.
On the reading portion of ACT Aspire, the percentage of Unified students who were in the “ready” category has decreased since 2015-16, as it has across the state. In that year, 21 percent of students in the district were ready, while last year, 16.7 percent were ready.
On the math portion of the ACT Aspire, Unified's readiness decreased in 2016-17 but went back up in 2017-18. District-wide readiness was still low at 12.7 percent in 2017-18, compared to 39.7 percent statewide.
ACT
The ACT is a state-required assessment for grade 11 that judges college and career readiness in reading, math, English, science and writing. But this year, the district only included reading and math scores in its internal progress assessment.
The percentage of Unified students who were career-ready in reading based on ACT benchmarks decreased from 2015-16 to 2017-18, from 22.5 percent to 19.8 percent. Unified is well below the 36 percent state average for reading.
The district’s scores also decreased in math, on the ACT, from 16.8 percent ready in 2015-16 to 13.4 percent ready in 2017-18. It is well below the state average of 36.4 percent.
It should be noted that ACT scores decreased statewide in 2017-18.
MAP
MAP stands for Measure of Academic Progress and is used internally at Unified to measure growth and college and career readiness in grades K-9. This test sets annual growth targets for each student.
The percentage of Unified students who were college and career ready in reading and math decreased slightly in 2017-18, according to the MAP assessment. However, many more ninth grade students took the test in 2017-18 than in the previous year, so comparing the numbers doesn't paint an accurate picture of achievement from year to year. Overall, around 1,500 Unified students were added into the MAP testing mix last year.
Last school year, according to MAP results, 26.5 percent of Unified K-9 students were college and career ready in reading with 26.7 percent in math.
Changes
This year the district continued to add more instructional coaches to its staff and continued work on its standards-based learning system, according to a presentation during the Monday board meeting. Overall, the district worked to improve its response to intervention and continued work with teachers to set appropriate learning goals and action plans.
Families will learn next week Tuesday how some of these test results factor into the rating given to Racine Unified on its state report card.
