RACINE — A decrease in Racine Unified’s tax rate is likely this year, although the district’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff says he is reluctant to give an exact figure.
Duff estimates that the district’s tax rate will decrease 5% from its current $10 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, but cautioned that the percentage could increase or decrease before the budget is finalized in October or November.
The expected decrease in the tax rate is largely due to an estimated 7.8% increase in property values within the district, a larger increase than the state average, Duff said.
“That’s a major factor in determining our tax rate,” he said.
The final numbers depend on state aid amounts and the state revenue limit that the district should receive in mid-October as well as the final numbers for open enrollment and school choice vouchers. Other variables include the finalization of the district’s collaborative initiatives paid for through the community service fund and the completion of construction planning for the aquatic center project the district plans to build in part to replace the Case High School pool that was shut down prior to the 2018-19 school year.
The district’s community service fund, which can only be used for projects that benefit the wider community beyond Racine Unified students, is not subject to the district’s state-imposed revenue limit.
The budget
Duff presented the nearly finalized 2019-20 budget during a public hearing just prior to Monday’s School Board meeting. No members of the public commented on the proposed budget.
The Racine Unified budget for the coming school year is expected to be $329 million. That total includes $232.9 million in the general fund, $53.7 million in the special education fund, $9.55 million in the food service fund, $14.87 million in the debt service fund and $5.3 million in the community service fund.
The district is spending down the money in its capital projects fund this year, with plans for a $0 fund balance by the end of the year. Most of that $11.7 million is dedicated to the aquatic center project.
Budgeting challenges
Unified faced significant challenges in balancing its budget this year, reporting a nearly $11 million structural deficit as Duff was working on the 2019-20 budget in the spring. One of many factors contributing to the deficit was a 9% decline in student enrollment since 2015. State-authorized funding is tied to enrollment.
Unified balanced the budget, in part, by cutting staff by the equivalent of 81 full-time employees which saved $4.4 million and reduced departmental budgets, saving $900,000.
It also closed the regular education program at Goodland Elementary school, leaving just the Montessori program, due to declining enrollment, and combined its early learning programs in one building, saving a total of $1.2 million. Unified saved around $1.5 million by making changes to employee benefits.
Also helping with the deficit was the state budget passed by the Legislature this summer and Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes on the budget that together provided the district with an additional $3 million from the state.
Out of the total budget, around 72% is set to go toward salaries and benefits, down from 74% last year, 14% is set to be spent on purchased services and 8% is set to go toward voucher payments to private schools for choice students living in the district.
