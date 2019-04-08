Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — After more than 20 years with busing provided by Durham School Services, the Racine Unified School Board has decided to go with a different transportation company.

The district is in contract negotiations with school bus transportation provider First Student Inc. to begin providing transportation services for its pupils starting in August.

Unified has contracted with Durham since 1998. Its current five-year contract with the district will end July 31. The contract with First Student is set to last from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024.

The estimated cost of pupil transportation exceeds $8.1 million annually. Starting in 2019-20, the cost from First Student is estimated to exceed $9.2 million.

The district put out a request for proposals for student transportation in January, and received responses from four companies, including Durham and First Student. First Student had the highest score on the district’s rating system, while Durham had the lowest.

When scoring the proposals, Unified took into account each company’s ability to complete services as necessary, to expand and grow, value-added services for students and the community and cost.

Marc Duff, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board on April 1 that Unified needed to get the contract finalized so that First Student could begin ordering buses and hiring drivers ahead of the 2019-20 school year. Duff said First Student plans to hire as many of the Durham employees who currently drive for the district as possible.

“There’s a lot of work to do with the transition,” Duff said.

The district leases the property, south of Case High School, where the buses are kept. The lease will need to be renegotiated as well, Duff said.

First Student Inc. is a national company based in Cincinnati. Locally, it has a bus depot in Kenosha.

Durham is a subsidiary of National Express LLC, which in turn is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the largest transportation firms in the United Kingdom.

