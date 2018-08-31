RACINE — Students and parents abuzz with anticipation about the renovated building and the upcoming school year poured into newly minted Gilmore Fine Arts Thursday evening.
After a short ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony, families explored the building and met this year’s teachers. This year is the first that the former Gilmore Middle School will house K-5 students and the curriculum formerly housed at Bull Fine Arts, in addition to grades 6-8.
During the ceremony, Mayor Cory Mason said he was thrilled to be there as a public servant, an alumnus and as a father who’s had at least one child attending the school for the past five years.
“It’s great to see it continuing here and blossoming into a K-8,” Mason said.
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien mentioned the anxiety and frustration that came from families and staff when the district decided to move the fine arts curriculum from Bull Fine Arts Elementary School, 815 DeKoven Ave., where it had been since the program’s start in 1975.
“With us working together, we were able to come up with a model that we think is going to be really premier in this region,” Gallien said. “It’s really going to transform what a fine arts education can look like in kindergarten through eighth grade.”
Renovations
Gilmore, 2330 Northwestern Ave., which previously housed only middle school students, saw $5.6 million in renovations this summer to transform it into a K-8 school.
Changes include an entirely new layout to make space for the K-5 students, as well as new paint, lighting, lockers and a renovated library with new carpet and furniture.
“I’m amazed at the changes over the summer,” said Sophia Piliouras, a middle school English as a second language teacher.
This is Piliouras’s third year teaching at the school.
“The library is amazing,” she said. “It’s state-of-the-art. The kids are going to love it.”
During the ceremony, Principal Zach Jacobsmeier, who had the same title at Bull Fine Arts, admitted that there are still some projects to be finalized. For example, Gilmore’s library book shelves have yet to arrive.
But, he said everything would be ready in time for the start of school on Tuesday and added that he was excited to see student and family reactions to the renovations.
“I’m exhilarated and I’m sure that staff, families and students are going to love Gilmore Fine Arts,” Jacobsmeier said.
Reactions
Kate Davidson visited the school on Thursday with her daughter Alana, a third-grade student transitioning from the old fine arts building.
“I think it’s cool,” Davidson said of the building. “Much more modern.”
The Bull Fine Arts building was more than a century old.
Reniyah Walker, an incoming seventh-grade student who attended Gilmore Middle School last year, appreciated the new lockers and the bigger classrooms.
“I like it, it’s very nice,” she said of the renovated building.
John Heckenlively, a Racine Unified School Board member, said he believes parents, students and teachers can get excited about the new Gilmore.
“This is fantastic,” he said. “When we made this investment, we wanted to create a school that parents were excited to send their kids to.”
