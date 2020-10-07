Unified continues discussion on school closures

Ethan Bickle, a Racine Unified parent, said the district’s Smart Start Plan lacks support from parents, quality learning and measurement of teacher or student performance.

“The curriculum and volume of education is a fraction of what (my daughter) received in person,” Bickle said. “I’m urging the board to do the right thing and give parents the option of what they want to do with their children for the rest of the school year.”

Bonnie Anderson, a teacher at Racine Unified, wrote in an email asking board members to “consider the impact on our community if students are returned face-to-face too soon.”

“I struggle with how the classroom will look for its safe re-entry if you choose to bring students back,” Anderson, who has 26 students currently in remote learning, said in an email. “I have desks spread out with hopes of social distancing. The desks are all facing one direction, yet the greatest distance I can create is 18 inches between desks.”

In response to criticism of the Smart Start 2020 Plan, Gallien said the board is working “very hard to make the right decision.”