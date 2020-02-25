Unified committee: Supermajority needed to change proposed referendum tax policy

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District’s Governance Committee has voted to require a supermajority to make changes to its proposed referendum-related tax rate policy.

The committee added to the proposed policy on Monday that any changes made to the policy after its approval would require a three-fourths supermajority of the full board. That means seven of the nine members would have to vote in favor of any changes.

“I think three-fourths sends a message,” said Matthew Hanser, the School Board’s vice president. “If we’re going to make these modifications, we need to have real conversations as a board.”

The proposed policy aims to hold the superintendent accountable for maintaining a flat rate for the portion of the tax levy that funds referendums, building construction and maintenance. The policy would cap that number at $2.31, the existing mill rate for those purposes.

The proposed policy does not pertain to the entire tax rate, which this year is $9.49 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.