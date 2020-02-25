Unified committee: Supermajority needed to change proposed referendum tax policy

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District’s Governance Committee has voted to require a supermajority to make changes to its proposed referendum-related tax rate policy.
The committee added to the proposed policy on Monday that any changes made to the policy after its approval would require a three-fourths supermajority of the full board. That means seven of the nine members would have to vote in favor of any changes.
“I think three-fourths sends a message,” said Matthew Hanser, the School Board’s vice president. “If we’re going to make these modifications, we need to have real conversations as a board.”
The proposed policy aims to hold the superintendent accountable for maintaining a flat rate for the portion of the tax levy that funds referendums, building construction and maintenance. The policy would cap that number at $2.31, the existing mill rate for those purposes.
The proposed policy does not pertain to the entire tax rate, which this year is $9.49 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
The School Board is looking to pass this policy prior to asking voters via a referendum on the April 7 ballot to collection more than $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. If the voters approve, that money would fund various levels of renovations at district schools as well as new buildings to replace some that are set to close.
School Board member Dennis Wiser, chairman of the Governance Committee, clarified that if voters approve the referendum, it sets a state-enforceable legal limit on annual district tax collections, while the $2.31 limit is only board policy. In at least some years, the referendum would allow amounts significantly higher than the $2.31 limit to be collected.
Marc Duff, the district’s chief financial officer, said a policy of this sort is something new for school districts.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t think other school districts have done this type of thing,” he said.
A hard cap
The board had initially discussed the possibility of allowing the district to exceed the $2.31 limit only if it coincided with a drop in the overall tax rate, but decided to nix that possibility on Monday.
“I think that in terms of having a concise, clear story, that those few extra cents that we might levy detract from the consistency of the message,” said School Board member Mike Frontier, via phone.
Wiser said that if future School Boards found themselves in the position of being able to exceed the $2.31 referendum-related tax rate cap while also lowering the overall tax rate, they could vote to change the policy.
After about 45 minutes of discussion on Monday, the Governance Committee voted unanimously to forward the proposed policy to the School Board for a vote on March 3.
The Governance Committee is made up of the entire School Board, and all members were present during Monday’s meeting except for Frontier, who listened in via phone but did not participate in the vote.
“I think three-fourths sends a message. If we’re going to make these modifications, we need to have real conversations as a board.” Matthew Hanser, Racine Unified Board vice president
“I think three-fourths sends a message. If we’re going to make these modifications, we need to have real conversations as a board.”
Matthew Hanser, Racine Unified Board vice president