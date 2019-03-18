RACINE — School district officials are moving ahead with its project to replace the shuttered Case High School pool.
The Racine Unified School Board voted Monday night to hire Williams Architects/Aquatics, which has offices in Chicago and Itasca, Ill., to develop the preliminary design of the indoor aquatic center, not to exceed $1.1 million. The same firm is tasked with creating a pool management business plan, making for a financially sustainable operation.
The Case pool, which dates to 1966, has been shuttered since the start of this school year due to thinning walls and leaks that make it unsafe for swimming.
The district has not made any firm decisions, but is looking at several options for replacement, including a larger pool facility that could serve students at schools besides Case, 7345 Washington Ave., as well as the wider community.
Unified Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said the district plans to continue working with the community and swimming stakeholders, like athletic teams, before making specific design recommendations.
”That will be part of greater community effort that began six months ago and will continue in the next several months to bring back ultimate recommendations to this board,” Gordon said.
Funding
So far, the district has dedicated $8.2 million toward the pool project. Included in that number is $2.9 million in funds from the 2014 referendum, $1.75 million in 2008 referendum funds and $3.6 million originally budgeted for new science labs at Case. The science lab project was postponed prior to the announcement that the pool was no longer operational.
The district does not plan to use any money from its general fund to pay for the pool, Superintendent Eric Gallien said during Monday’s School Board meeting.
The district is looking at making the aquatic center a community hub, and if so, it might use money from its Community Service Fund, as well as possibly accept donations.
The Community Service Fund has its own tax levy that, as of 2015, does not have a limit. The fund can only pay for initiatives outside the classroom that benefit the community as a whole, such as adult education and community recreation.
The district currently has operational pools at Park and Horlick high schools as well as at Wadewitz Elementary School. All of them are more than 50 years old, and have met or exceeded their expected lifespans.
Gordon said during a previous board meeting that the district has no plans to close any of the operational pools, but is looking ahead to a time when those pools are past repair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.