RACINE — Following serious issues with busing the first week of school, Racine Unified's busing company is bringing in additional help from its national office.
An auto message from Racine Superintendent Eric Gallien released Friday evening stated, "First Student is sending additional staff to Racine, including support from their national office. Additional drivers will run practice routes this weekend and be ready to transport students on Monday. We expect this will alleviate some of the challenges and begin to improve bus route timeliness. First Student will also continue to hire new drivers."
He continued saying, "RUSD is working at the highest level to support First Student in addressing problems as quickly as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and patience."
While it's normal to have some bus issues the first week of school, the District has admitted this year was worse, saying, "We know that this year has been significantly problematic."
Gallien went on to say in an earlier message to parents, "First Student is working diligently to get more drivers on board. It takes some time to adequately train drivers to ensure they are prepared to safely transport our students to and from school, which is our top priority. ... However, I want to be transparent: It will likely take some time."
The bus issues have caused children to be significantly late getting to and from school, with parents not knowing where their children are for over an hour. It has also caused some athletic events to be canceled because buses were not available.
It has also affected private schools, where officials had previously confirmed that Cincinnati-based First Student would provide transportation for students and then learned at the last minute that would not be possible, disrupting plans.
First Student Inc. began providing the district’s busing Aug. 1, taking over after the district’s contract with Durham School Services ended July 31. Durham had provided the district’s busing for the past 20 years, but First Student outscored Durham when the district put out a request for proposals for transportation services last winter.
Unified is expected to pay $9.2 million annually to First Student for transportation services; it previously paid about $8 million per year to Durham.
So, we had something that was working, perhaps not perfectly, but was working and we replaced it with something that isn't working, at all, for anyone...and we're paying a lot more to do it. Whoever is responsible for this fiasco should be fired.
$1.2 million more for worse service. That's typical of RUSD. The bureaucrats should be horsewhipped.
It never ceases to amaze me how Racine Unified continues to waste our tax dollars. The new school bus company is receiving $1.2 million dollars more than Durham was receiving. With their investment in Pritchard Park, the desire to build a new aquatic center for Case High school, and their continuous need to build new school buildings, there will probably be another referendum to cover these and other projects that are simply not needed with declining enrollment.
