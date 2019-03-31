RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board will vote Monday for the second time on a new teacher pay schedule, an item that failed to pass — due to a tied vote — during its last meeting.
The pay scale was part of the consent agenda for the board’s March 19 meeting, which typically consists of several routine items that are approved as a group. The board’s consent agenda is almost exclusively approved unanimously.
But at that meeting, none of the items on the consent agenda were approved because the new pay scale was a part of it. Board members John Heckenlively and Julie McKenna both made motions to vote on the pay scale separately from the rest of the consent agenda, but their motions failed due to tied votes.
Voting to approve the consent agenda during the March 19 meeting were Board President Bob Wittke and board members Brian O’Connell, Matthew Hanser and Dennis Wiser. Voting against were Vice President Mike Frontier, Julie McKenna, Jane Barbian and John Heckenlively. Board member Michelle Duchow was absent from the meeting.
The meeting room was bursting with teachers on March 19, who attended to voice their opposition to the pay scale which they say does not give them a good idea of what they will make in the future, and does not do enough to incentivize furthering their educations.
The administration argues that the new schedule is more financially sustainable and more predictable when it comes to budgeting, at a time when the district is facing an estimated $10 million deficit next year.
All of the items from the March 19 consent agenda are now on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, to be voted on separately.
Also on Monday’s agenda is Unified’s pupil transportation contract. The district has contracted with Durham School Services to provide busing services since 1998, but the administration is suggesting a switch to a new contractor, First Student.
Monday’s Racine Unified School Board business meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Mygatts room of Building 1 at the Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.