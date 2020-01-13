Unified Board set to vote Jan. 27 on $598M referendum for April ballot

School Board President Brian O’Connell said on Monday that the board should decide how this will be done prior to the election.

The tax rate

The Unified administration plans to maintain a stable tax rate by “recapturing” existing levies above the revenue limit beyond their current expiration dates. These levies include the Aquatic Center construction levy that is set to be $2-$7 million per year and will drop off in 2021. Another is the energy efficiency levy at $6.5 million per year and is set to expire in 2026. The plan also includes a recapture of the $8.5 million per year that is currently being collected, approved through a 2014 referendum, and is set to expire in 2030.

The draft referendum question that the School Board saw on Monday asks voters to approve collections beyond the revenue limit in graduated amounts, in part to coincide with the dropping off of the other tax levies.

The question asks for $18 million per year from the 2020-2021 school year through the 2024-2025 school year; $22.5 million per year from the 2025-2026 school year through the 2028-2029 school year; $39.75 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through the 2033-2034 school year and $42.5 million per year from the 2034-2035 school year through the 2049-2050 school year.