Unified Board OKs putting $1 billion referendum to voters

RACINE — Racine Unified voters, on April 7, will decide whether to allow the School District the option to exceed its revenue limit by a total of more than $1 billion over the next 30 years.
The School Board voted unanimously Monday night to put the referendum on the spring presidential primary ballot.
While the referendum would allow the District to levy $1 billion over its revenue limits, Unified staff stressed that is the maximum levy and the plan is to levy less to keep the tax rate flat.
“If we don’t approve this, we won’t have the money to right-size the district,” said School Board President Brian O'Connell.
He added that this decision was one of the most momentous actions the current board members will take during their terms.
The question that will be placed on the spring ballot is different from the draft question presented to the School Board two weeks ago. The new question asks for $18 million per year from the 2020-2021 school year through the 2024-2025 school year; $22.5 million per year from the 2025-2026 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and $42.5 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through the 2049-2050 school year. In total, those annual amounts add up to more than $1 billion.
The draft question had asked for $39.75 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through 2033-2034 and $42.5 million per year from the 2034-2035 school year through the 2049-2050 school year.
The approved question is different than the draft because Unified decided to take out one of the incremental collection amounts to shorten the question, according to Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff.
Duff told the board two weeks ago that maintaining a stable tax rate would come first, meaning that even through the district would have the authority — if voters approve the referendum — to levy $18 million in the first year, it might levy only $8 million that year.
You have free articles remaining.
Racine Unified's budget for the 2019-2020 school year is $338 million.
During its last meeting, members of the Racine Unified School Board agreed to determine some sort of mechanism, prior to April 7, to hold the administration accountable for maintaining a stable tax rate. Superintendent Eric Gallien announced during Monday's meeting that he would present a stable tax rate accountability policy for the School Board's review during its next work session, Feb. 3.
If voters say "yes" to the referendum in April, the funds collected beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit would pay for projects outlined in Unified’s long-range facilities master plan.
The projects identified in the plan — that range from the closure of schools and the construction of new ones to renovation projects — have an estimated price tag of $710 million.
Unified officials say the funds would be used to pay for $598 million worth of projects, plus debt services. Some sort of improvement and construction work is planned for each of Racine Unified’s schools that are not set to close.
The Unified administration plans to maintain a stable tax rate by “recapturing” existing levies above the revenue limit beyond their current expiration dates.
These levies include the Aquatic Center construction levy that is set to be $2-$7 million per year and will drop off in 2021. Another is the energy efficiency levy at $6.5 million per year and is set to expire in 2026. The plan also includes a recapture of the $8.5 million per year that is currently being collected, approved through a 2014 referendum, and is set to expire in 2030.
The question to be placed on the spring ballot will read:
"BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $18,000,000 per year for the 2020-2021 school year through the 2024-2025 school year, by $22,500,000 per year for the 2025-2026 school year through the 2028-2029 school year, and by $42,500,000 per year for the 2029-2030 school year through the 2049-2050 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of building modernization, land acquisition, enhancements for student career pathway programs, safety improvements, furnishings and equipment, technology, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects."