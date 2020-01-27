Unified Board OKs putting $1 billion referendum to voters

RACINE — Racine Unified voters, on April 7, will decide whether to allow the School District the option to exceed its revenue limit by a total of more than $1 billion over the next 30 years.

The School Board voted unanimously Monday night to put the referendum on the spring presidential primary ballot.

While the referendum would allow the District to levy $1 billion over its revenue limits, Unified staff stressed that is the maximum levy and the plan is to levy less to keep the tax rate flat.

“If we don’t approve this, we won’t have the money to right-size the district,” said School Board President Brian O'Connell.

He added that this decision was one of the most momentous actions the current board members will take during their terms.

The question that will be placed on the spring ballot is different from the draft question presented to the School Board two weeks ago. The new question asks for $18 million per year from the 2020-2021 school year through the 2024-2025 school year; $22.5 million per year from the 2025-2026 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and $42.5 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through the 2049-2050 school year. In total, those annual amounts add up to more than $1 billion.