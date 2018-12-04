RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board may vote later this month on whether to support a change in state law to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
The School Board’s legislative liaison, board member Jane Barbian, introduced a possible resolution in favor of the law change during Monday night’s meeting.
She, and other board members who support the resolution, believe that a law change would help to improve student attendance, which affects student performance and can affect the district’s score on the state report card.
“When the child of undocumented parents misses the school bus, it isn’t such a simple thing to get that child to school,” a document provided by resolution supporters states. “When the child of undocumented parents needs to go to the doctor, it isn’t such a simple thing to get that child there.”
Supporters also believe allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain licenses would increase family engagement.
If the board votes in favor of the resolution, its supporters hope to bring it before the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for approval by that entity’s delegate assembly in January.
Differing opinions
School Board President Robert Wittke Jr. came out staunchly against the resolution.
“I will not be supporting this resolution for one reason,” he said. “I believe that it is beyond the scope of this board. We have other work that is more important to us that is related to student achievement. And I believe this is something that is best handled through federal and state legislation.”
Wittke, who is representative-elect for Wisconsin Assembly District 62, cautioned other board members that there could be unintended consequences if they support this resolution. He said if the board supports this issue, brought by what he called a special-interest group, other such groups may approach the board in the future to ask for support.
Board Vice President Mike Frontier disagreed with Wittke.
“Our kids are not special interests,” Frontier said. “That’s what we’re here for. I think this is germane.”
Frontier said he favored the resolution as one of its intentions is to help address absenteeism, a problem for the district. On its last state report card, Racine Unified had an absenteeism rate of 13.8 percent. If that rate increased to 14 percent, the district would have been docked five points from its score, putting it dangerously close to the state’s failing category for school districts.
“Even The Journal Times encouraged us to move forward on addressing attendance issues,” Frontier said.
The Journal Times published an editorial encouraging the district to deal with its absenteeism issues on Nov. 25.
Other board members were not clear about where they stood on the possible resolution. Julie McKenna said she needed more time to look over the document, as it was not provided to board members prior to the meeting as part of the meeting agenda documents.
Brian O’Connell said he was not keen on the district advocating for this on its own, without other districts being on board.
“It would leave us open to criticism that we are a fringe district,” he said.
Residents weigh in
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, three members of the public spoke in favor of the resolution.
Linda Boyle, president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, said that about 20 Racine families have been affected by deportation or incarceration of undocumented loved ones based on immigration status since July. Because of this, she said local undocumented parents are afraid to drive.
Maria Morales, a local community activist, said sometimes children of undocumented immigrants don’t make it to school because their parents don’t have a car and can’t leave younger children home alone to walk with the older kids.
Parents also aren’t allowed into some school activities if they don’t have identification, she said. Morales said she knows one undocumented father who must drive his disabled child to school, but if he receives one more ticket for driving without a license, he may end up in jail and ultimately be deported.
The School Board did not vote on the issue Monday, as it was not listed on the meeting agenda. Barbian suggested that the board place the issue on the agenda for its next business meeting on Dec. 17.
The dysfunctional board should do what their jobs are. Make sure our students are educated. They are failing horribly on that front.. You can't even pass a handbook after years of "thinking". And you still didn't come up with guidelines for metal detectors to keep our kids safe. But you'll bend over backwards for law breakers. No wonder Racine is near the bottom of the states school districts, and at the top of the unemployment statistics. Leave the social engineering to someone else.Educate our kids
I cannot believe this is happening. Honestly. This is beyond the scope of the board! Besides, how can you support those that have already broken the law? Reward them with a drivers license? We can no longer afford to be a welfare nation. This has to stop now! So, when your uninsured motorist insurance rises who do you complain to?
Testing
Oh boo hoo... What a victimhood position. Change a whole law for illegals for some kids that missed the bus? No. So throw in that they can't make it to the doctor. White guilt yet? No? O.K. Let's throw in that they are terrified to drive... No kidding, they are breaking the law! These are illegal people breaking multiple laws at once and compassion for crime is not logical. Apply this to other scenarios and these people would go nuts. That's why laws are laws. Follow them or face the consequences. Thank God for Wittke and reality.
