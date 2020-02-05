Unified board approves Superintendent Gallien's contract for 2020-2022

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board on Monday voted unanimously to extend Superintendent Eric Gallien’s contract for two years.
The contract, which provides Gallien with an annual salary of $215,259, runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022, with an option for renewal for a third year.
Gallien took on the role of interim superintendent in late April 2018, after his predecessor, Lolli Hawes, left for a new job. Gallien had previously served as Unified’s deputy superintendent, and worked for Milwaukee Public Schools before coming to Unified.
He officially became superintendent on July 1, 2018. His starting salary was $210,000. Hawes was making $220,771 per year before she left the district.
Benefits included in Gallien’s contract are:
- Health and dental insurance
- 24 days of sick leave
- 30 vacation days
- Reimbursement of up to $600 per month in transportation costs
- Reimbursement for business expenses
The district also annually deposits $20,000 into a tax-sheltered annuity account on Gallien’s behalf.
In 2022, the superintendent is set to receive a 2.5% salary increase.
During his tenure at Racine Unified, Gallien has focused on building relationships between administrators, teachers and students and creating partnerships with community organizations and businesses.
The district has also taken a closer look in the past two years at being sensitive to student trauma, and to teaching students to regulate their own emotions through methods like daily mindfulness practices.
Racine Unified School Board member Dennis Wiser praised Gallien during Monday’s School Board meeting.
“I’m personally glad he stayed on and hope he stays on for a sufficient amount of time for this district to be the powerhouse that it used to be,” Wiser said.