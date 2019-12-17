Unified board approves step one to shut down schools, build new ones

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board has taken the first step toward the plan to close several schools and renovate or build new ones.
The Racine Unified School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve a $710 million long-range facilities master plan to be carried out over the next decade.
The vote on Monday night also approved general funding strategies for the facilities plan. These strategies include borrowing as well as putting a referendum or referendums to voters asking them to extend past their expiration date existing levies that collect funds beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit.
The district’s goal while funding the plan is to keep a stable tax rate. Unified is looking to finance the plan over the next 25 to 30 years. Financing for each phase of the plan would include funds for new technology, furniture and equipment.
The plan is based on a wealth of data regarding building conditions and the educational adequacy of each school as well as demographics and projected areas of growth within the district.
“As a board we’ve had a number of bad habits for a number of years,” said School Board member Dennis Wiser on Monday night.
In his eyes, those habits include keeping buildings open beyond the point that the district could maintain them, making facility decisions without taking future demographics in account and continuing to have excess capacity in its buildings even while enrollment shrinks.
He added that the board has a long history of requesting facilities plans and then shelving them. Wiser said this new plan seems like a cure for some of those issues.
“I’m looking forward to a brighter and better future,” he said.
School Board President Brian O’Connell agreed with Wiser’s comments. He explained that Monday’s vote meant that the board has found the facilities plan acceptable so far, and encourages its further development.
“We are turning the page in one chapter of a book,” O’Connell said.
Before anything could be finalized, the board would have to later vote to hold a referendum to fund the projects.
Two phases
The work outlined in the plan is set to be completed in two phases. When the funding plan was initially presented to the School Board on Dec. 2, phase one was listed at an estimated cost of “more than $400 million.”
That number was updated Monday to $460 million with inflation included. The approximate phase two cost is around $250 million, without inflation.
Existing school buildings recommended for closure within the next five or six years are Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave.; Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St.; Schulte Elementary, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant; Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.; Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.; Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.; North Park Elementary, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia; West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant; and Dr. Jones Elementary, 3300 Chicory Road.
The plan recommends the construction of a new Schulte K-8 building, a new elementary school to replace Red Apple, a new elementary school to replace Roosevelt and Janes elementary schools and two new middle schools.
The original 1899 Jefferson Lighthouse structure would be torn down, with its 1962 addition renovated to house Unified’s alternative learning program, and West Ridge would be remodeled for use as an early learning center.
No concrete timeline has been set on when closures or construction will begin, but the plan is to do both incrementally.
Unified’s Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon told the board that the plan will continue to evolve, as funding is solidified and any new demographic information comes to light. Gordon is set to bring the plan to the board annually, to update its members on any changes.
