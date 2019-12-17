Unified board approves step one to shut down schools, build new ones

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board has taken the first step toward the plan to close several schools and renovate or build new ones.

The Racine Unified School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve a $710 million long-range facilities master plan to be carried out over the next decade.

The vote on Monday night also approved general funding strategies for the facilities plan. These strategies include borrowing as well as putting a referendum or referendums to voters asking them to extend past their expiration date existing levies that collect funds beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit.

The district’s goal while funding the plan is to keep a stable tax rate. Unified is looking to finance the plan over the next 25 to 30 years. Financing for each phase of the plan would include funds for new technology, furniture and equipment.

The plan is based on a wealth of data regarding building conditions and the educational adequacy of each school as well as demographics and projected areas of growth within the district.

“As a board we’ve had a number of bad habits for a number of years,” said School Board member Dennis Wiser on Monday night.