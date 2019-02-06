STURTEVANT — The REAL School Sportsplex, 10116 Stellar Ave., will be getting new artificial turf sometime in the next few months.
Replacement of the turf on the school’s two soccer fields by Field Turf USA will come at a cost of $169,182, and is set to be completed in the next 8 to 12 weeks. The district decided to replace the turf in part due to an increase in athlete injuries on the surface that is no longer properly attached, in some places, to the floor underneath.
The district has been working to reduce expenditures to deal with a $2 million deficit in this year’s budget. However, during a January School Board meeting, Marc Duff, the district’s chief financial officer, said that due to restrictions on the funding, the money used for the turf could not be used elsewhere to help reduce the deficit.
Approval of the artificial turf replacement was originally set for June, but was delayed until Monday’s School Board meeting because the vendor initially selected backed out of the project. The work was then re-bid several times, with professional development added into the bid specifications so that staff would be properly trained to maintain the fields.
District employees were not trained in artificial turf maintenance when the district purchased the former Sturtevant Sportsplex from the Village of Sturtevant in June 2016. At that time, the fields were determined to be past their prime. The indoor fields at the REAL School are the only ones among all the district's facilities that have artificial turf.
Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified’s chief operating officer, said that the new turf is expected to last between 12 to 20 years.
“I think the key for us is making sure our staff is trained in the appropriate maintenance,” Gordon said. “That should go a long way in extending the life.”
Gordon added that if the turf wears out sooner, it would be because of heavy use, a situation that conceivably would bring in more revenue for the district.
Unified rents the use of the fields to the public during non-school hours, and charges entrance fees for open gym time, generating revenue for the district that it uses to pay the loans it took out to remodel the Sportsplex to transform it into a school. The REAL School opened at its current location in fall 2017.
"new turf is expected to last between 12 to 20 years" Wow---about 3 times as long as a Superintendent lasts at RUSD.
