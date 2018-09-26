Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Unified School District

RACINE — Racine Unified teachers, across the board, will see a cost-of-living increase to their salaries this school year of 2.04 percent.

The School Board approved an agreement during Monday’s meeting for the raises which were negotiated last week with the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United.

This increase will move starting pay to $41,943 for a teacher in his or her first year with only a bachelor’s degree, up from last year’s starting pay of $41,104.

With this increase, the most a Unified teacher could make, for someone who is highly educated and has 12 years of experience, is $76,256, an increase from the previous maximum of $74,731.

While the standard cost-of-living raise is 2.13 percent, due to a complicated state formula and the way the district and the union agreed to split the funds available among all teachers, the percentage raise for each teacher will be 2.04 percent. The total cost of the raises to the district is estimated at $1,996,765.

Teachers want more

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, 10 teachers spoke in favor of the cost-of-living raises. But they said they also deserved supplemental pay raises, via increases in the steps and levels on the district’s pay schedule.

The schedule includes eight levels based on educational attainment and 12 steps based on years of service to the district. At present, only cost-of-living raises are factored into the district’s tentative budget for the 2018-19 school year, which is set to be approved in October or November.

Angelina Cruz, a middle school teacher and president of REU, told the board that although its members say they value educators, their actions sometimes say otherwise.

“Budgets are about priorities,” Cruz said. “Given these past few years we’ve had to plead for a full COLA (cost of living adjustment) and movement on the salary schedule, it does not feel like competent, educated and experienced educators in this district are a priority.

“You cannot put students first when you put teachers last.”

Heather Vallejos, who is in her third year teaching English at Park High School, told the board that if they want to attract and retain young, talented teachers, they need to fund raises each year, beyond just the cost of living.

“A cost-of-living increase is not a raise,” she said. “In other professions it is a matter of course that employees earn significant raises during their careers.”

School Board member John Heckenlively spoke in favor of giving teachers raises beyond the cost-of-living increase.

“I’ll vote for it, obviously, because a 2.04 percent increase is better than zero,” he said. “I certainly would hope, moving forward, that we can figure out a way to include steps and levels.”

Julie Landry, Unified’s chief of human resources, reminded the board that the only thing the district can negotiate with the union, by the state’s Act 10 law, is the base cost-of-living wage rate.

“The board can authorize any other supplementary pay it chooses to,” Landry said.

School Board member Julie McKenna clarified that if the board wanted to give teachers supplemental pay, it would have to do so through the annual budgeting process.

