Unified applies to waive required number of school hours, civics exam for seniors

RACINE — Like many other school districts across the state, Racine Unified is applying to the Department of Public Instruction to waive state-required hours of instruction for this school year. It also asking to waive the requirement that its seniors pass a civics exam before graduating.
The last day of classes for Unified students this year was March 13, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Gov. Tony Evers ordered all school buildings closed by March 18 and later extended that order through the end of the school year.
Rosalie Daca, Unified’s chief academic officer, told the School Board on Monday that there were no requirements tied to the waiver in relationship to what sort of remote learning opportunities the district was providing to students during the shutdown.
“There’s no strings attached or anything like that that would cause us to not get it,” Daca said.
She added that the state has shortened and simplified the waiver process this year, with the knowledge that many districts will apply due to the shutdown.
The district also is asking to waive the civic exam requirement for graduation, because even though some students completed the exam their junior year, others did not have that chance before schools closed.
Daca said that the district submitted the waiver application because district officials contend that students had “uneven or irregular access to technology, which led to an inability to administer the test online or in person with fidelity.”
The civics test, a state graduation requirement, is made up of 100 questions identical to ones that might be asked of someone applying for U.S. citizenship. To graduate, students must answer 65 of those questions correctly.
Teacher evaluations
Also Monday, the board voted to apply to waive requirements for state-required educator effectiveness evaluations that are required for teachers in their first year and every three years after that. Daca said that these evaluations would typically be based on information that isn’t currently available since schools closed early.
All eight members of the School Board who participated in Monday’s meeting, either remotely or in person, voted in favor of one resolution that included all three waiver requests.
Dennis Wiser, a 12-year school board member who lost his seat to Kenosha teacher Scott Coey in the April 7 School Board election, was the only board member who didn’t participate in Monday’s meeting.
