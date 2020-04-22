Unified applies to waive required number of school hours, civics exam for seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Like many other school districts across the state, Racine Unified is applying to the Department of Public Instruction to waive state-required hours of instruction for this school year. It also asking to waive the requirement that its seniors pass a civics exam before graduating.

The last day of classes for Unified students this year was March 13, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Gov. Tony Evers ordered all school buildings closed by March 18 and later extended that order through the end of the school year.

Rosalie Daca, Unified’s chief academic officer, told the School Board on Monday that there were no requirements tied to the waiver in relationship to what sort of remote learning opportunities the district was providing to students during the shutdown.

“There’s no strings attached or anything like that that would cause us to not get it,” Daca said.

She added that the state has shortened and simplified the waiver process this year, with the knowledge that many districts will apply due to the shutdown.

The district also is asking to waive the civic exam requirement for graduation, because even though some students completed the exam their junior year, others did not have that chance before schools closed.