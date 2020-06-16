Unified announces three possible 're-entry' plans for school this fall

RACINE — Racine Unified unveiled on Monday night three plan options for re-entry into school this fall.
The options are:
- 100% face-to-face instruction;
- Hybrid learning with a limited number of students in buildings at one time and others learning remotely; and
- Remote learning with school buildings remaining closed.
The team that created the plans hopes to have each fleshed out and to pick a tentative winner by mid-July. However, plans could change at any time based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, so Unified intends to be ready to implement any of the three plans if necessary.
Unified’s Communications Manager Emily DeBaker stressed that the district must be flexible from now until Sept. 1 as conditions and guidelines could change rapidly.
“That’s why we have to be so well-prepared for every single scenario,” she said.
DeBaker added that the district is committed to preventing what happened in mid-March from happening again, when the district closed with little warning and with no remote learning plan in place. The fast closure was due to an order closing all Wisconsin schools that came from Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services.
“We know that more so than ever before, public education has been on the minds of everyone,” DeBaker said. “…I think people are so curious as to what school will look like in fall. So all eyes are on us. We know that. And we also know that school is going to look very different.”
The goals of each plan include ensuring the physical safety of staff and students, supporting the social-emotional well being of students and staff and meeting student academic needs.
Face-to-face learning
The district is hoping to implement 100% face-to-face learning in the fall, but knows that might not be possible, said Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction.
If this scenario is possible, instruction will look different than it did in the past. Even with in-person lessons, Unified plans to focus on blended learning, which includes the use of technology along with traditional instruction. In this scenario, the district would follow guidelines from the CDC and local health departments for safety and sanitation protocols.
Hybrid learning
The district’s hybrid learning scenario would be implemented if Unified is not able to comply with social distancing guidelines with all students attending school at one time. Racine Unified’s classrooms are generally not large enough to space desks far apart and still have enough room for a typical-sized class.
In this case, the district might have half of students attend school on Tuesday and Thursday, the other half on Wednesday and Friday and leave Monday for check-ins with teachers from home and small group work.
Sanitation processes would take place each day.
Since district officials know that a schedule split between in-person and at-home learning would cause issues for many parents when it comes to child care, Unified is also looking at the possibility of spreading out elementary students among its schools to allow for proper social distancing and having secondary students continue to learn from home.
Remote learning
While Racine Unified has committed to providing devices and internet access to all student who need them in the fall, remote learning still comes with many challenges. Some students don’t learn as well this way and many students and teachers will need tech support.
Superintendent Eric Gallien told School Board members during a Monday meeting that the remote learning plan would look much different in the fall than it did in the spring. After schools closed beginning March 16, most students were doing ungraded, enrichment work, and many didn’t have devices or internet access to complete work.
“The re-entry plan is a lot different than what we did this spring,” Gallien said.
He added that the expectation will be that students will be held accountable for finishing their work and that it would be graded.
Decker admitted that assigning students ungraded enrichment work contributed to less-than-stellar student engagement in the spring.
In its remote learning scenario for that fall the district plans for synchronous learning, with students attending live lessons virtually at a set time, as well as asynchronous learning time with students completing work on their own.
Next steps
The next steps for the district will be to survey staff and Unified families to determine what will make them comfortable sending their child back to school or coming back to work.
The answers will guide continued planning for the three possible scenarios. The district also plans to host virtual listening sessions to get parent and community feedback.
Re-entry teams
A team with more than 30 members from every Racine Unified department along with community leaders has been working on these re-entry plans since early May.
The district has more recently created more focused teams to work on specific issues related to reopening. The teams are:
- Building and school operations: Safety, sanitation guidelines and building logistics
- Flexible scheduling: Schedules for all possible scenarios
- Communication: Works with all other teams and making sure messaging about plans for the fall is clear and concise
- Technology: Create a technology plan to ensure students have access to devices they need
- Professional development: Ensure that teachers are ready for all possible scenarios
- Instructional framework: Determine what instruction and curriculum will look like and what role blended learning will play
