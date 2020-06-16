Unified announces three possible 're-entry' plans for school this fall

“We know that more so than ever before, public education has been on the minds of everyone,” DeBaker said. “…I think people are so curious as to what school will look like in fall. So all eyes are on us. We know that. And we also know that school is going to look very different.”

The goals of each plan include ensuring the physical safety of staff and students, supporting the social-emotional well being of students and staff and meeting student academic needs.

Face-to-face learning

The district is hoping to implement 100% face-to-face learning in the fall, but knows that might not be possible, said Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction.

If this scenario is possible, instruction will look different than it did in the past. Even with in-person lessons, Unified plans to focus on blended learning, which includes the use of technology along with traditional instruction. In this scenario, the district would follow guidelines from the CDC and local health departments for safety and sanitation protocols.

Hybrid learning