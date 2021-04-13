Unified aims to use summer school to fill pandemic learning gaps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These contracts are based on the prioritized standards that the district adopted in June 2020 “in preparation for loss of instructional time based on the remote model.”

“We still believe in enrichment and still believe that there’s a lot of students who are going to be exhausted from learning in this virtual environment just like our teachers are,” Decker said. “One part to get them back into school if they aren’t in school already is to offer a lot of really great enrichment opportunities.”

Those opportunities include face-to-face instrumental lessons for K-8 student signed up for music classes. Registration for those classes continues until June 1.

Jane Barbian, a School Board member and former teacher, said she liked what she was hearing about summer school plans but was disappointed that the district wasn’t extending its summer school schedule.

Decker answered that an extension would push summer school into August, a time that Unified traditionally uses to plan for the coming school year and for professional learning for administrators and teachers. Unified has a 6-week summer school schedule with kids attending classes Monday through Thursday.

Summer school is set for June 21 through July 29.