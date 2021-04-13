Unified aims to use summer school to fill pandemic learning gaps

RACINE — Racine Unified’s summer school programs are set to look a little different this year, as the district aims to help participants catch up from learning lost during the pandemic.
“We are looking at additional services to account for the instructional disruption of COVID-19,” Janell Decker, Racine Unified’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, told the School Board on Monday night.
The district is hoping for 2,000 participants in this year’s summer school program. Around 1,800 students participated in the last pre-pandemic summer school in 2019. The district’s student population at the last official count in January was 16,450.
While Unified had formerly offered summer remedial reading and math classes as well as enrichment classes, all reading and math classes this year will be “skills based” in an effort to fill gaps in student learning that occurred over the past year.
In addition to credit recovery classes for high school students, the district will also offer extensions of contracts with students. Unified began offering these contracts at the beginning of this school year and are continuing with those contracts into the second semester and will extend them through the summer if needed.
“The classroom teacher can enter into a contract with the student and decide which standards and skills that they need to show evidence for in order to pass that class,” Decker said.
These contracts are based on the prioritized standards that the district adopted in June 2020 “in preparation for loss of instructional time based on the remote model.”
“We still believe in enrichment and still believe that there’s a lot of students who are going to be exhausted from learning in this virtual environment just like our teachers are,” Decker said. “One part to get them back into school if they aren’t in school already is to offer a lot of really great enrichment opportunities.”
Those opportunities include face-to-face instrumental lessons for K-8 student signed up for music classes. Registration for those classes continues until June 1.
Jane Barbian, a School Board member and former teacher, said she liked what she was hearing about summer school plans but was disappointed that the district wasn’t extending its summer school schedule.
Decker answered that an extension would push summer school into August, a time that Unified traditionally uses to plan for the coming school year and for professional learning for administrators and teachers. Unified has a 6-week summer school schedule with kids attending classes Monday through Thursday.
Summer school is set for June 21 through July 29.
Superintendent Eric Gallien told the board that the district would make its decision on whether to continue with hybrid learning, with some students in person and some learning remotely from home, after surveying teachers about their experiences at the end of this school year.
It was the final School Board meeting for Barbian, who lost to Ally Docksey in a re-election bid, and for John Heckenlively, who did not seek re-election.