Unified Academies leader leaving district; strong partnerships to continue to move forward

He expressed appreciation for all of the Unified leaders, past and present, who provided him with opportunities within the district.

“I am a very reflective person and always challenging myself professionally,” Thielen said. “With that being said, at this point in my career, I was presented with a leadership opportunity that will allow me to continue to grow and I could not pass it up.”

Sharing the glory

In speaking about the Academies, Thielen said, “The success with the Academies of Racine is not about one person. It is about working with an outstanding team and the partnerships we have developed and strengthened with our RUSD team, Ford Next Generation Learning, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, Gateway, UW-Parkside, Carthage, Higher Expectations, and so many of our local businesses, non-profits, and civic organizations.

This amazing collaboration has provided countless career and college readiness opportunities as well as workplace learning opportunities for all of our high school students. I look forward to the continued development of the K-8 transformation model and I am excited about what the future holds for the Academies of Racine and its continued growth.”