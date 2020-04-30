Unemployment: Some payments wrong, removed from US Bank accounts

MADISON — Some unemployment recipients may have accidentally received the wrong amounts into their bank accounts, resulting in the removal of payments from their accounts, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
In a release on Thursday at 6:59 p.m., the Department of Workforce Development released a statement saying, "On April 30, the Department of Workforce Development experienced a technological malfunction that disbursed double Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments into claimants' US Bank accounts. Due to today's issue, Unemployment Insurance and FPUC payments were removed from US Bank accounts. DWD is rectifying the error and working with US Bank to redistribute appropriate funds as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."
No additional information was provided.
