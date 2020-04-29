Unemployment phone problems persist; full call center staffing increases not expected until May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Adam Bilgo Sr. is at the end of his rope. He’s almost out of savings and has been out of work for almost a month. Rent and other bills are due soon. If the state is not able to fix its problems with processing unemployment applications soon, Bilgo could soon be out of a home and still be without income.

Bilgo called the state’s unemployment insurance helpline 890 times on Tuesday. “I was determined to talk to a real person,” he said. But the call dropped every single time, a problem facing hundreds of Wisconsinites. His determination was bested by the failure of the state’s phone system.

Five weeks ago, after receiving “one small check,” Bilgo’s online unemployment application was flagged with a message that said it was "Pending" per a "Review of educational employment." Bilgo, who is employed by Aramark and works in a Racine Unified elementary school kitchen and after-school program, doesn’t know how to fix the problem without talking to someone.

During a press call with Gov. Tony Evers' administration and health officials on Wednesday, a Journal Times reporter asked what the holdup was with the phones and what efforts the state was taking. Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to the governor, took the question.