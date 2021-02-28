Understaffed and covered in snow | For second time this season, Racine DPW requests more snow removal funds

Now, he’s had to make the request again.

As of Feb. 16, DPW had spent nearly $73,000 to contract for snow and ice removal, nearly the entire amount allotted two months prior.

It begs the question: Why is the city contracting for snow and ice removal? Aren’t there city workers responsible for that?

The answer to that is technically “yes,” DPW employees are responsible for snow and ice removal, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Skill tough to replace

The department doesn’t have enough experienced staff to get the job done right now.

There are several issues at play, including the hiring freeze implemented by the city last year in the face of serious budget constraints and years of budget cuts directly linked to relatively state aid since the late 1990s.

“Those who retired were some of our best and most experienced operators,” Rooney said.