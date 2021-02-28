Understaffed and covered in snow | For second time this season, Racine DPW requests more snow removal funds

RACINE — For the second time this winter season, the leader of Racine’s Department of Public Works was before the Finance and Personnel Committee to request additional funds for snow removal.
Part of the issue was all the snow that fell on Racine this year, about double the yearly norm. But the larger issue was the lack of city personnel to manage it all — necessitating the hiring of outside contractors.
John Rooney, the commissioner of public works, requested $35,000 be moved from the contingency fund to pay for contractors to remove snow and ice from targeted city property. The Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send the matter to the City Council for approval.
The matter will go before the full council on March 2.
The contingency fund budget was $200,000. If Rooney’s $35,000 request is approved, the fund for contingencies will be depleted to $90,000.
A foreseen problem
Back in December, Rooney submitted a request to the Finance and Personnel Committee for $150,000 for a contract for snow removal on city parking lots and ramps. At the time, only $75,000 was approved, although there was an understanding that if more money was needed, Rooney could request it.
Now, he’s had to make the request again.
As of Feb. 16, DPW had spent nearly $73,000 to contract for snow and ice removal, nearly the entire amount allotted two months prior.
It begs the question: Why is the city contracting for snow and ice removal? Aren’t there city workers responsible for that?
The answer to that is technically “yes,” DPW employees are responsible for snow and ice removal, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
Skill tough to replace
The department doesn’t have enough experienced staff to get the job done right now.
There are several issues at play, including the hiring freeze implemented by the city last year in the face of serious budget constraints and years of budget cuts directly linked to relatively state aid since the late 1990s.
“Those who retired were some of our best and most experienced operators,” Rooney said.
With new hires, it takes time to train them and even more time for them to gain the experience to be efficient on the job. “Generally what happens, the DPW employees go through pretty rigorous snow and ice training in the fall,” Rooney said. “So many of these new employees have never been through that.”
On top of that, there have been recent 11 retirements from DPW. Rooney suggested that some of the retirements were because employees were upset after the city tinkered with employee benefits in 2019, for which the city now faces a lawsuit from hundreds of current and former employees regarding their trimmed health care benefits.
Rooney said DPW is still in the process of hiring replacements for some of the DPW crew who retired.
Plowing
The City of Racine has 260 miles of roads, comprised of 88 miles of main streets (bare pavement streets) and 172 miles of district/local streets (non-bare pavement streets).
It takes between 3-5 hours to plow the main arterial/collector streets one time around — depending on the timing of the storm, traffic, manpower and how well residents abided by alternate side parking requirements — according to Randall Eschmann, superintendent of DPW’s Streets, Solid Waste, Bridge Division.
Then, district/local streets will take 6-9 hours.
Eschmann noted that illegal parking on main/collector streets slows the process down considerably. On the district/local streets, illegally parked cars are a more significant problem than on the main streets because there tends to be more of them, considerably slowing down the ability of the plows to clear the roads.
According to Eschmann, after every plowing operation, DPW will follow-up with a pushback operation, so they can plow the other side of the street where cars were parked the previous night.
“Residents abiding by the alternate side parking,” Eschmann concluded, “will help us do a more efficient and thorough job.”