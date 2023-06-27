YORKVILLE — Burlington and other areas of western Racine County could be getting Underground Railroad markers soon.

While the locations have not been secured, the markers will be similar to the ones in the City of Racine.

The 10 markers placed around the city, nine in late 2021 and one in 2007, are known as the Racine Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail and designate significant sites along which enslaved people moved on their way to freedom.

The Racine Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail includes 27 sites across the county, but only the 10 have been memorialized so far.

The Professional Women’s Network for Service is spearheading the project along with the Racine Heritage Museum. Racine County is playing a supporting role.

GeorgAnn Stinson-Dockery, president of the Professional Women’s Network for Service, said the group is in phase two, getting the locations secured and approved.

She said the group hopes to have the markers placed at the end of July or early August.

Racine County released a six-minute video about Juneteenth, which commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, showing its support for the federal holiday.

“Our commitment to honoring Juneteenth extends beyond mere celebration. We seek to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our society,” County Executive John Delagrave said. “It’s crucial that we recognize the contributions of African Americans throughout history and work towards equality and justice in our community.”

Racine County Diversity Officer Melvin Hargrove said the goal of the video was to show the county’s commitment to not just talking about getting things done, but rather making them happen.

“One of the things that it came about from our cabinet meeting as we were sharing, what can we show the community as to what Racine County is really trying to do to really help make things better here?” Hargrove said. “We’re just really trying to make sure that the community knows, from east and west, that we’re trying to bridge that gap. We’re trying to make things better for all our citizens and not just a certain sector.”

Hargrove said the Diversity Office is working with M.T. Boyle, executive director of Burlington chamber of commerce group Experience Burlington, and Taylor Wishau, County Board District 21 supervisor, to see how the county can get Underground Railroad markers in Burlington.

Wishau, who also is a member of the Burlington Area School District Board, said he’s been working with fellow BASD member Marlo Brown on the project.

“I am proud of our community’s history and the crucial role it played during the Underground Railroad,” Wishau wrote in an email. “The placement of these historical markers in Burlington is an important way to preserve the city’s history and educate future generations about the struggles and triumphs of those who fought for freedom … I’m confident that our community will wholeheartedly embrace this project, given its historical significance and importance to Burlington.”

