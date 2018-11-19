BURLINGTON — Hyperbaric chambers at first look like a larger, clear plastic version of the iron lung used to provide breathing support to polio patients.
But instead of having a head sticking out, the patient lays on a bed, completely immersed in the chamber. Inside, the patient will breathe pure oxygen, pressurized to three times higher than normal air pressure.
“It’s very similar to the pressure changes that you experience in an airplane cabin,” said Dr. Sunitha Nair, a physician who specializes in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and wound care. “It really is like a mini, personal airplane cabin or a mini, personal submarine.”
It isn’t science fiction — Nair and the hyperbaric chambers are the latest addition to the wound treatment department at the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, 252 McHenry St. Other chambers are already established at Aurora facilities in Kenosha and Milwaukee but this is the first in the Burlington area.
Oxygen is key
The chamber is one tool the Wound Care Department is using primarily to treat open wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and burns from radiation therapy in cancer treatment.
With conditions such as diabetes or radiation, smaller blood vessels can be damaged and a limited amount of blood, water and oxygen can get to those areas.
“Think about a bad snowstorm — maybe the 94 expressway is open but the smaller side streets are not,” said Nair. “So the FedEx truck isn’t delivering packages because it can’t get through all that.”
Oxygen is a key component in healing; according to the Mayo Clinic’s website, oxygen helps fight bacteria and stimulates growth factors and stem cells. Hyperbaric treatment increases the amount of oxygen the water in a person’s blood can carry, so more oxygen gets to those damaged areas.
“That water is then supersaturated and travels down into the bones and deep tissues and helps heal the internal structures,” said Nair.
A dramatic improvement
While Nair and the treatment have been in Burlington for only about a month, word seems to have gotten around. The hyperbaric chambers are completely booked for the time being and there’s a waiting list for when a slot opens up.
The majority of patients are being treated for diabetes-related wounds, for which Nair said hyperbaric therapy can make a “dramatic improvement.”
“Patients often were getting amputations or suffering for many, many years with these kinds of diseases and conditions,” said Nair. “Now we have a really powerful, modern technology that can improve their quality of life as well as hopefully avoid all amputations for them.”
Other common conditions treated include bone infections caused by fractures, breaks or surgery, and cancer survivors who experience dry mouth, dental problems or issues swallowing after radiation therapy.
Treatment duration varies but typically it is for 2 hours a day, four or five days a week for six or eight weeks.
There’s a variety of other conditions that some believe hyperbaric therapy could treat, but the Mayo Clinic states the current evidence is insufficient to support those claims.
Do not try this at home
While Nair stressed that the treatment is safe in a clinical setting, she stressed that people should not try it at home. Some online stores sell home hyperbaric chambers for thousands of dollars.
There are potential risks to the treatment for patients with certain conditions. Nair said the most common one is that patients with cataracts find that vision can be less clear temporarily. Once treatment stops, their vision returns to baseline.
According to the Mayo Clinic other potential, though rare, side effects include middle ear injury, lung collapse and seizures.
Nair said she carefully screens patients beforehand to ensure they are not at risk. Also, patients and staff are able to see and speak with one another while the patient is in the chamber, so the patient is able to alert medical staff if anything feels wrong.
Also, because the patient breathes in pure oxygen, there is an increased fire risk. Nair and Aurora are able to mitigate those risks much better than someone using a chamber at home, she said.
