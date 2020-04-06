You are the owner of this article.
Uncontested: Majority of local elections are noncompetitive in Racine County and throughout the state
April 7 election

Uncontested: Majority of local elections are noncompetitive in Racine County and throughout the state

RACINE COUNTY — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, perhaps the two most influential elected officials in the county, ran unopposed in the April 2019 election.

Rather than the exception, a lack of competition appears to be the norm in local elections.

Election logo 2020

“On April 7,” the date of Wisconsin’s next election, “Wisconsinites are still expected to vote in elections ranging from a U.S. presidential primary to a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to seats on municipal and county boards and councils. Yet, while a number of these offices will appear on the same ballot, many of the local races will offer voters no alternatives,” a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum noted.

At the national or statewide level, uncontested elections are rare. Only three times in U.S. history has someone won the presidency without a major opponent — George Washington twice and James Monroe in 1820. Even Donald Trump won’t be taking every delegate into the 2020 Republican National Convention; his primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld who has since suspended his campaign, won one delegate in Iowa.

At the local level, however, the majority of races in Wisconsin feature only one candidate. Most of the time, voters don’t have a chance to pick who they want to represent them in public office.

This reality is illustrated by Wisconsin Policy Forum’s study, “No Contest: Local Spring Elections Feature Few Choices for Wisconsin Voters,” which was published in March.

Racine County Board April 2020 election competitiveness
Racine City Council April 2020 election competitiveness

“While choice does not guarantee better governance, competitive elections tend to produce healthy debate and encourage an engaged citizenry. Moreover, having multiple candidates may be the best way to ensure that at least one is truly qualified to be an effective leader,” the study noted. “Unfortunately, many Wisconsinites will find that their spring ballots contain many questions but only one possible answer.”

Across the state

The study looked at the county boards of Wisconsin’s 10 most populous counties, and the city councils of Wisconsin’s 10 most populous cities.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum found that cities are slightly more competitive than counties, with 51.5% of races in the 2020 spring election being contested. Three of Racine’s seven aldermanic elections are uncontested.

County Boards, however, have much emptier ballots. Out of 289 seats up for grabs in 10 counties, only 64 of the have more than one candidate on the ballot; meaning only 22.1% of supervisor races are contested. For Racine County, 15 out of 21 supervisor candidates are running uncontested.

Kenosha County has a similar situation. Only seven out of 21 Kenosha County Board races are competitive, and seven of 18 Kenosha City Council races are contested.

Waukesha has the emptiest ballots by far. Zero of its 32 combined County Board and City Council races are contested.

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

To see Wisconsin Policy Forum’s entire “No Contest” study, go to bit.ly/33VNtV3 or find it on WisPolicyForum.com.

