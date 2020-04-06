Uncontested: Majority of local elections are noncompetitive in Racine County and throughout the state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, perhaps the two most influential elected officials in the county, ran unopposed in the April 2019 election.

Rather than the exception, a lack of competition appears to be the norm in local elections.

“On April 7,” the date of Wisconsin’s next election, “Wisconsinites are still expected to vote in elections ranging from a U.S. presidential primary to a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to seats on municipal and county boards and councils. Yet, while a number of these offices will appear on the same ballot, many of the local races will offer voters no alternatives,” a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum noted.

At the national or statewide level, uncontested elections are rare. Only three times in U.S. history has someone won the presidency without a major opponent — George Washington twice and James Monroe in 1820. Even Donald Trump won’t be taking every delegate into the 2020 Republican National Convention; his primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld who has since suspended his campaign, won one delegate in Iowa.