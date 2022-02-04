Uncle Harry's ice cream stand caught in legal squabble with construction contractor

WATERFORD — The owner of Uncle Harry’s is suing a construction contractor for allegedly mishandling funds meant for renovation and expansion of the popular ice cream stand.

Uncle Harry’s owner Jay Noble has raised accusations of fraud in a civil suit against Michael Mansell and his company, Midwest Renovations and Property Management LLC.

The suit filed in Racine County Circuit Court alleges that Mansell and his company hampered the renovation and expansion project with “shoddy, incomplete and untimely work,” while also pocketing $50,000 without getting the work done.

Mansell’s attorney, Christopher Kloth, denied the allegations and said the contractor is preparing a countersuit that will allege breach of contract by the Uncle Harry’s owner.

Kloth acknowledged that the Waterford ice cream shop project has resulted in crisscrossing allegations of wrongdoing.

“Things just go awry,” the attorney said. “And both sides are pointing fingers at one another.”

The civil dispute is pending before Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson. No hearing or trial has been scheduled yet.

Former gas station

Uncle Harry’s, 100 S. Jefferson St., is a distinctive property in Downtown Waterford that began as a gasoline station in the 1930s and still reflects the original Tudor-style design, with bright red accents.

When previous owner Harry Dembrowski renamed the establishment Uncle Harry’s and began serving ice cream in the 1980s, the result was a popular summer gathering spot in the village.

Noble, along with his brother, John Noble, have sought to energize the ice cream place and expand it with hamburgers and other hot food served from a secondary adjacent building that once housed a hair salon.

According to the lawsuit, Noble hired Mansell and his Waterford-based construction company in March 2021 to oversee renovations to the ice cream shop as well as construction work to convert the former hair salon into Uncle Harry’s Burger Shop.

“Uncle Harry’s is a well-known institution in the Waterford community,” the suit states. “Seeking to build upon their success with Uncle Harry’s, plaintiff envisioned expanding Uncle Harry’s to include food options.”

Planned dining area

As described for the Village of Waterford, Noble planned an outdoor dining area overlooking Main Street from beneath a decorative overhead pergola.

The new burger shop would require demolition work, concrete work, installation of windows, installation of a kitchen exhaust system, painting and other details.

The suit alleges that Mansell and Midwest Renovations accepted a $50,000 payment with the goal of having the project finished by Memorial Day of 2021. Instead, the contractor allegedly failed to get work done and ultimately had to be replaced by another contractor.

Noble, who filed the suit Dec. 22 through his company, Waterford Hill Properties LLC, also alleges that he paid Mansell for materials and supplies only to discover later that the suppliers were never paid.

“Defendants falsely and fraudulently sought payment for parts, material, and work on the project that defendants did not do or did not pay for,” the suit states. “Defendants also misrepresented to plaintiff that they had performed the work or procured the parts and materials, despite not doing so.”

Mansell’s attorney declined to provide details of the countersuit being prepared, except to say that it would include allegations that Noble failed to pay Mansell and his construction business.

Uncle Harry’s was open all summer last year for ice cream, sorbet and frozen custard sales. But the burger shop remained unfinished and never opened.

In a statement, Noble said: “While we experienced large setbacks with Mike Mansell and Midwest Renovations, our new contractor got things back on track, and we are excited to open our burger shop soon.”

