Unattended cooking blamed in stove fire at group home

RACINE — No injuries or resident displacements were reported after a small kitchen fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an adult residential facility.

Racine firefighters were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to Quality Care Adult Family Homes, 1508 Russet St., for a report of a kitchen fire.

According to a release from the Fire Department, a caregiver stated that she called 911 after being alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm. She entered the room to find fire on the stove where she was warming oil. The caregiver helped one resident to safety while the other resident took shelter in her bedroom. The care giver returned with a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and confirmed that the fire was extinguished and gave additional care to the sheltered patient. Racine police assisted during the call.

Investigators estimated that about $1,000 in damage resulted from the blaze.

The Fire Department said unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of fires in residential homes. "Never leave a stove unattended and make sure smoke alarms are working," fire officials advised.

