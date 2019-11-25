You are the owner of this article.
Unattended candle causes $5,000 in damage to Racine home
Racine

Unattended candle causes $5,000 in damage to Racine home

RACINE — No one was injured after an unattended candle sparked a fire Sunday night at a Racine residence and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. 

At 10:08 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of Linden Avenue for a report of smoke in the upstairs of a residence, according to a Fire Department news release.

Racine Police arrived on scene and reported flames in the second floor of the home. After gaining access to the second floor bedroom, the crew from Engine 6 was able to extinguish the fire in less than a minute.

Fire officials said there was minor damage to the second floor of the home, and the home was turned back over to the homeowner.

"As a reminder, please do not leave burning candles unattended," fire officials said. "In addition, please do not remove batteries from smoke alarms."

City of Racine citizens who need batteries or smoke alarms can call 262-635-7915.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

