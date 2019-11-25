Unattended candle causes $5,000 in damage to Racine home

RACINE — No one was injured after an unattended candle sparked a fire Sunday night at a Racine residence and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.
At 10:08 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of Linden Avenue for a report of smoke in the upstairs of a residence, according to a Fire Department news release.
Racine Police arrived on scene and reported flames in the second floor of the home. After gaining access to the second floor bedroom, the crew from Engine 6 was able to extinguish the fire in less than a minute.
Fire officials said there was minor damage to the second floor of the home, and the home was turned back over to the homeowner.
"As a reminder, please do not leave burning candles unattended," fire officials said. "In addition, please do not remove batteries from smoke alarms."
City of Racine citizens who need batteries or smoke alarms can call 262-635-7915.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Curtis L Walls
Curtis L Walls, 1700 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally transfer less than or equal to $500).
Brittany R Wherly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany R Wherly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Chase N Spann
Chase N Spann, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Cory L Taylor
Cory L Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael P Wiltzius
Michael P Wiltzius, 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Shushika R Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shushika R Smith, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Latazz Aking Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Latazz Aking Smith, Naperville, Illinois, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.