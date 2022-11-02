UMOS to assist 75,000 farm workers, meatpackers nationwide, over 14,000 in Wisconsin

The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded 15 nonprofits over $600 million in Farm and Food Workers Relief Program grants to assist farm workers, meatpackers and grocery workers nationwide with direct COVID-19 related relief payments. The United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), headquartered in Milwaukee, will receive $56,886,475 to implement the program in 13 states, according to a news release from UMOS.

A one-time direct payment of $600 will be made to over 75,000 eligible applicants nationwide within a two-year period. In Wisconsin, UMOS anticipates dispersing over $8.9 million in debit cards to over 10,000 eligible agricultural workers (including dairy) and approximately 4,800 meatpackers throughout the state, the release stated.

“We applaud USDA for appropriating direct relief payments for eligible frontline farmworkers, meatpackers and grocery workers to help defray costs associated with previous or ongoing purchases of personal protective equipment and other expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic such as testing, quarantining, vaccinations, childcare costs and other reasonable and necessary personal, family and or living expenses,” stated Lupe Martinez, president and chief executive officer of UMOS.

Farm workers, meatpackers and grocery workers were classified by the federal government as “essential workers” during the pandemic.

UMOS will deliver services directly in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas. UMOS plans to partner with other nonprofit organizations in Florida, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska to identify eligible workers and assist with the application process. Any farm worker or meatpacker who earned at least $1 in agricultural work, has proper documentation and proof of identification can apply.

UMOS and its partners will outreach to farm workers, meatpacking workers and their employers, accept and process applications, collect verification, determine eligibility and issue payments. UMOS will maintain strong financial controls to ensure funds get into the hands of eligible workers and will use an elaborate database system to avoid payment duplication for those who migrate and work throughout several states.

“We are especially happy to see frontline agricultural workers recognized for their contributions to the nation’s workforce and the food supply chain. Oftentimes they are overlooked in federal agricultural relief efforts,” Martinez stated.

For more information on the Farm and Food Workers Relief Program and eligibility requirements, call UMOS at 833-758-2004.