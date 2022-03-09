Ukraine residents with close ties to Racine report they are safe

It was 5 a.m. on Feb. 24 when Igor Tymoshenko woke up to the blaring of air raid sirens in Poltava, Ukraine. He ran to the basement of his apartment.

“We were all saying, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’ "

Like a lot of Ukrainians, the 32-year-old Tymoshenko didn’t actually believe the war would happen, that President Vladimir Putin would actually launch a mass invasion from Russia into Ukraine.

The worldwide response in support of Ukraine is a sign of unity not seen in recent history.

A local couple is among the millions stepping up to support Ukrainians in different ways.

Quote "There is no time to think about gas prices, if it’s $5 or $6 per gallon, there’s someone else’s life (in danger) on the other side of the world." Igor Tymoshenko, who spent a year in Racine now living in Poltava, Ukraine

Helping their ‘kids’

For the better part of the past two decades, Caledonia residents Kam and William Buhler have kept in touch with former orphans from Ukraine. The Buhlers also are close with Tymoshenko, who spent the 2005-2006 school year with the Buhlers in Racine as a foreign exchange student.

For the past 15 years, when the Buhlers talk to their Ukrainian “kids,” as Kam calls them, they’d chat about their families, their jobs, their lives. Just catching up.

Now? “We talk about the situation: Where are you now? Are you safe?” said Kam, a native of Hong Kong who has lived in the Racine area since the 1980s. “We are very close. Every day, once you know the news, you’re concerned. It’s very close to home to me.”

Kam said she feels fortunate that she can connect with her kids. “The phone really help to shorten the distance a lot.”

Starting an overseas connection

In 2006, after visiting an orphanage in Odessa in southern Ukraine, Kam set up her bank account to wire money overseas in order to sponsor five children: Vitalii Potsurai, Mikhail “Misha” Pozhar, Vyacheslav “Slava” Koval, Andrei Yudin and Olga Korotnyan.

Korotnyan has since lost touch. Potsurai, Pozhar and Yudin are still staying in Odessa, which borders the Black Sea. Koval has moved to a village outside of the city. He did not disclose exactly where he is now living for safety reasons, other than to say he is staying at his wife’s grandfather’s home with family.

“From start of war, they are 24 hours on the line, on the phone, each hours they write me, call me,” Koval said of the Buhlers’ continued presence, noting the only times they don’t talk are when they are sleeping. “Each evening we call each other, try to speak and support each other.”

Tymoshenko said he still considers the Buhlers to be part of his family.

“They’re very dear to me. They’re worried about the situation,” Tymoshenko said.

Quote “The human life is big valuable, much valuable, than money, than house, than apartment ... I can do anything, I can give all what they need, if war stop. The money, human life and child life is much valuable, it doesn’t have a price. Life is non material valuables.” Slava Koval, of Odessa, Ukraine

Cutting ties with ‘regular’ life

Koval, 34, reported he is safe and OK, thanks to God and Kam.

He’s been working as a lawyer from home because a lot of in-person court processes stopped due to the war.

Most Ukraine residents are not allowed to leave their homes or turn on lights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Some people have been gathering wood to burn inside their homes as heat. Food shortages are becoming a larger problem nationwide. More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the last three weeks; it’s the fastest-growing European refugee crisis since World War II.

Tymoshenko works in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He’s mainly lived in Ukraine as a citizen but has spoken Russian his whole life. He’s always had friend and family ties in Russia — sometimes relationships lasting 20 or more years. Tymoshenko went to school with some Russians during his exchange year.

“Now we don’t have friends in Russia,” Tymoshenko said. “We all consider them to be enemies. They support what Putin is doing to Ukraine. We have this soul connection between us, and you support what your president is doing to Ukraine. Now we are all patriots of Ukraine, ready to fight till the end, it is unbelievable.”

One silver lining to it all, though, Koval said, is every Ukrainian is supporting each other. They are cooking food or making clothes for soldiers.

People in Poltava made explosive Molotov cocktails to “greet” Russian soldiers if they invade on foot or in vehicles.

Koval has noticed more people praying and going to church, and criminal activity seems way down — excluding the invasion that has been rife with war crimes, including the bombings of hospitals and orphanages.

“Everybody united for the resistance against Russian aggression, against Russian military soldier and the invasion in Ukraine,” Koval said. “Ukraine change to better … now everybody wake up, everybody change inside, change to better, change to kindness. We are together and we are like one people, we are complete, we are a team, we are family and we are a good country and we will fight this enemy together.”

Empty shops, bombings

Ever since the invasions started Feb. 24, stores have been empty.

“A lot of people go to the shop and buy everything,” Koval said. “Shop is empty, no produce, nothing.”

As major cities have been bombed, Poltava doesn’t have anywhere to get supplies from, Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko said his city is running out of medicine. His grandmother has asthma and needs an inhaler to breathe. The two went to 20 pharmacies around the city looking for the product, but couldn’t find any.

His grandmother’s breathing issues also don’t allow her to stay in a bomb shelter for very long, putting them both in danger.

Tymoshenko has heard sirens all around the city. Refugees from other cities have also come to Poltava.

“The situation is getting worse and worse,” Tymoshenko said. But comparing to other cities, Poltava, which had a pre-war population of about 284,000, is still safer. But it cannot accept any more refugees. “Poltava is too small to accept this amount of people coming from other cities.”

Koval said he heard two bombs in the air Monday evening right by his apartment. They hit within 10 minutes of each other. They were so loud, his ears stopped working, he said.

“It was very, very, big, loud and high noise like explosion,” Koval said.

Three people in Odessa died because a rocket destroyed an apartment, Koval said. However, he said his No. 1 focus is not the safety of his apartment.

“The human life is big valuable, much valuable, than money, than house, than apartment,” he said. “I can do anything, I can give all what they need, if war stop. The money, human life and child life is much valuable, it doesn’t have a price. Life is non material valuables.”

A helping hand

Kam has been following the news very closely, watching for Ukraine updates.

“The situation is getting worse than I thought actually,” she said.

Bill called the Russian war on Ukraine a “terrible, terrible situation.”

“Before, I had a rough idea where Ukraine is. Now I know its boundaries very well,” Bill said. “It’s a situation that’s very difficult to figure out what you should do as a country to step in and protect other countries.”

Kam has been continuing to wire money to some of her Ukraine connections, especially as the war is ongoing. Kam helped Koval pay for produce last week.

“They could always use some extra financial help,” Kam said.

Kam’s been to Ukraine a few times, the last time being in 2012, and noticed its peacefulness.

“I don’t know how to imagine, I don’t know what it look like now,” Kam said. “Talking to my kids, it sound terrible because of the bombing.”

Kam said the only thing she wants for Ukraine right now is peace and that everything goes back to normal.

U.S. joining in?

Tymoshenko said a lot of locals hope the war won’t be long — most are hoping it’ll be another month or so before it’s over.

“We’re hoping it’s going to end as soon as possible,” Tymoshenko said. “We are actually hoping our western partners are going to help us to pressure Russia to stop this thing.”

He watches U.S. news and sees that most Americans’ concerns lie with the skyrocketing gas prices.

“There is no time to think about gas prices, if it’s $5 or $6 per gallon, there’s someone else’s life (in danger) on the other side of the world,” Tymoshenko said. “It will not stop. There is no time to argue whether you do it or you don’t do it.”

Koval also hopes the U.S. joins in on the efforts to protect Ukraine’s borders. He said he believes if other countries don’t join in against Russia, they might be the next victims.

“This is stupid war and this war is dead end,” Koval said. “Ukraine can get victory, Ukraine can win. This is destiny of Ukraine, to be forced avengers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.