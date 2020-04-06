U.S. Supreme Court: Absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Overruling a federal judge's decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said that absentee ballots for the Tuesday, April 7 election must be postmarked by April 7.

Last week, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that, because of extenuating circumstances resulting from COVID-19, absentee voters would have until April 13 to send in their absentee ballots. Republicans quickly filed a lawsuit, saying the election should end on April 7 definitively, the same day in-person voting was set to take place.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion, ruled with the Republican National Committee, and said that absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 7.

The ballots will still be counted if they are received by clerk's offices after Tuesday, but they must be in the mail by Tuesday.

Results of the election still aren't expected to be announced until April 13, allowing time for all absentee ballots to be counted.