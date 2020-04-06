U.S. Supreme Court: Absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7

MADISON — Overruling a federal judge's decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said that absentee ballots for the Tuesday, April 7 election must be postmarked by April 7.
Last week, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that, because of extenuating circumstances resulting from COVID-19, absentee voters would have until April 13 to send in their absentee ballots. Republicans quickly filed a lawsuit, saying the election should end on April 7 definitively, the same day in-person voting was set to take place.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion, ruled with the Republican National Committee, and said that absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 7.
The ballots will still be counted if they are received by clerk's offices after Tuesday, but they must be in the mail by Tuesday.
Results of the election still aren't expected to be announced until April 13, allowing time for all absentee ballots to be counted.
In the third co-written statement of the day from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, and Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, "This prudent action by the United States Supreme Court addresses our concerns over ballot security in tomorrow’s election. We look forward to the voting tomorrow being secure — and look forward to seeing the results come in with the rest of Wisconsin by April 13th.”
The unsigned decision from the Supreme Court noted that "absentee voting has been underway for many weeks, and 1.2 million Wisconsin voters have requested and have been sent their absentee ballots, which is about five times the number of absentee ballots requested in the 2016 spring election."
Four left-leaning judges, in a dissenting opinion written by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said: "The District Court (referring Conley's decision), acting in view of the dramatically evolving COVID–19 pandemic, entered a preliminary injunction to safeguard the availability of absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring election. This Court (the Supreme Court) now intervenes at the eleventh hour to prevent voters who have timely requested absentee ballots from casting their votes. I would not disturb the District Court’s disposition, which the Seventh Circuit allowed to stand."
President Donald Trump supported the Supreme Court's majority decision. In a tweet, he said: "The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that tomorrow’s election will proceed as scheduled. VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly tomorrow, and be safe!"
Kelly is a conservative-backed incumbent appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker being challenged by liberal-backed Jill Karofsky.
Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement: "The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team's orders and writing a new election law to disenfranchise untold thousands of Wisconsin voters and consign an unknown number of Wisconsinites to their deaths."
