RACINE — During her campaign for the U.S. Senate, Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski stopped by some of Racine's small businesses downtown.

Accompanied by State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, Godlewski on Monday made stops at Littleport Brewing Co., 214 Third St., and Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Avenue, to meet with the owners.

Business owners got to share their stories of how they opened their businesses, how they have been managing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is like to be a part of the Racine community.

"As a former small business owner, Main Streets are really important to me as a candidate for U.S. Senate. Wisconsin's economy runs on Main Street, not on Wall Street," Godlewski said. "I think something that we have to be very cognizant about is spending time with small business owners to understand, what are the struggles that they are experiencing? What are they looking for from their representatives in Washington?"

Godlewski is seeking the Democratic nomination in a U.S. Senate campaign to be decided by voters in November 2022. Other Democrats in the race include Tom Nelson, Gillian Battino, Chris Larson and Alex Lasry. The primary is August 2022.

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has not announced whether he will run for a third term.

Littleport Brewing

Chris and Mark Flynn, owners of Littleport, shared their journey of opening their brewery. They talked with Godlewski about the different obstacles they faced since 2010, when they had the idea to start a business, before finally opening their doors in April.

"What we've gone through to get this place open has been a struggle," Chris Flynn said. "But there's been a flood of support."

For example, they struggled to finance the brewery when the state denied their application to claim a historic tax credit on their building.

Wisconsin has a Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program applicable to owners of residential buildings and income-producing buildings. Qualifications for the program including spending a minimum to rehabilitate the building, owning it for five years and formally applying to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

According to a press release from Godlewski's team, she has helped provide the Racine area with more than $12 million in economic support, "from a public-private hotel redevelopment in downtown … to financing a fire truck in Burlington."

"I realize they're doing their job," Mark Flynn said of politicians taking time to visit with community members. "So as long as they have people responding to constituents, to me, that's good enough. If they find a way to get it done."

Hot Shop Glass

Godlewski also visited Hot Shop Glass, where artist/co-owner Daniel Sviland showed her around the studio. Sviland also brought Godlewski out to Imagine Alley, the alleyway behind Hot Shop and other buildings on the western side of the 200 block of Main Street, and shared how businesses come together for events there.

The idea for Imagine Alley was formed in 2018 by Chris Flynn and other business owners who share the alley. It would be a shopping footpath to encourage residents and visitors in Downtown Racine to walk more throughout its shops rather than drive past them.

Through events like the Downtown Racine Corporation's Wine Walk, where vendors fill up Imagine Alley with different items, that idea is being fulfilled. Sviland specifically shared how Hot Shop Glass's famous glass pumpkins would fill the alley during autumn.

Sviland said the shop struggled with adjusting to the pandemic, specifically: "How do you blow glass during COVID-19? We found some ways."

At the moment, one of the things he and his co-owner, Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath, are battling is the supply and demand of fuel prices.

"Our natural gas bill is insane," Sviland said, adding the bill went up at least three-and-a-half times, with the same amount of usage.

Neubauer said she tagged along with Godlewski to "show her the challenges and the opportunities in Racine."

