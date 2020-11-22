 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced early Sunday evening in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville," Steil said in the news release.  "I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive.

"Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Presidential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News