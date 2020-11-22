U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19

“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville," Steil said in the news release. "I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive.
"Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”
The man who won didn't realize he’d won the jackpot until checking his ticket weeks after the drawing. He chose the cash option of approximately $95.4 million, ultimately taking home around $65.2 million after federal and state taxes.
The indictment charges the defendants with trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 28 crack. If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in prison.
A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.
The City of Racine Health Department is standing by its order that requires all K-12 school buildings within its jurisdiction to close from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15. A conservative law firm is claiming that the order is illegal and is already working with Racine Christian School to fight back.
A West Allis company wants to develop 280 total condominium residential units on the 20-acre lakefront site — inclusive of 64 townhomes and 216 multi-family units — in addition to three six-story, 72-unit lakefront towers and 18 townhouses.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday on whether to strike down the state's mask mandate being challenged by conservatives as an unconstitutional overreach of power by Democratic. Gov. Tony Evers.
A Union Grove woman allegedly struck road barricades during a police chase on Sunday. She is charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.