WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday night that it is suspending deliveries in some areas due to extreme cold in the Midwest.
Among the affected areas are all ZIP codes in Racine and Kenosha counties as well as the neighboring Racine County communities in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth counties. In short, any zip code beginning with the numerals: 530-532, 534, 535, and 537-539.
The Postal Service said the decision was made out of concern for the safety of USPS employees.
For more information, visit the Postal Services website: http://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/
