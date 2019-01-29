Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeff Rappelt, mailman

Jeff Rappelt, a Kenosha resident who has been a mail carrier for 21 years, braves freezing temperatures to deliver letters and packages Tuesday in the City of Racine.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday night that it is suspending deliveries in some areas due to extreme cold in the Midwest.

Among the affected areas are all ZIP codes in Racine and Kenosha counties as well as the neighboring Racine County communities in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth counties. In short, any zip code beginning with the numerals: 530-532, 534, 535, and 537-539.

The Postal Service said the decision was made out of concern for the safety of USPS employees.

For more information, visit the Postal Services website: http://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments