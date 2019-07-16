DOVER — The search for missing Dover woman Lynn Rickard is still active more than two years after she was last seen, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Monday.
Rickard, who was 59 when she went missing, disappeared after walking off from her home in the Hickory Haven mobile home park in Dover in the middle of the night on June 25, 2017. Despite more than 100 representatives from at least 23 local and state agencies embarking on what Schmaling said was the largest search in Racine County’s history, Rickard was never found. But Schmaling still has hope.
“I am very confident that Lynn is out there,” Schmaling said. “I believe her family feels that way as well.”
Cadaver search dogs brought in from Madison located Rickard’s scent in a “vast area” in Dover, Schmaling said. But that area — thick with several feet of mud and saturated with cattails as tall as an average person — is not conducive to searching.
“If she went into that area, she could have literally sunken in and we wouldn’t know it,” Schmaling said.
Schmaling said he plans to get the cadaver dogs from Madison back to the scene in the near future and also to contact the FBI and ask if there is any new technology that could aid with the search from the air.
“We’re having them take a look at what we have, our situation, if you will, the terrain that’s out there. Is there something the government has that could help us?” he said, adding that investigators are in the process of getting in touch with the FBI and exploring options for revitalizing the search.
Once a plan is set, Schmaling said he plans another larger search effort.
“I want to make sure that it’s a well-thought-out push, that we go out there not just blind,” he said. “I want to have some technology, some advancement out there, some good cause to get out there other than just getting out there and fishing around.”
Remains likely skeletal
Rickard was oxygen-dependent and was last spotted naked crossing a field about a half-mile from her residence at about 7 a.m. the morning she was reported missing. Rickard’s oxygen dependency and nakedness likely meant she would not have made it very far in the unfavorable conditions, Schmaling said.
“We have to come to the reality that if she is — I believe she’s still out there — that it’s just bones at this point,” Schmaling said. “We’ve had some really hot summers, and we have animal infestations, I’d imagine.”
Schmaling said he is surprised that no one stumbled upon any bones during deer hunting season, or that a coyote or other similar animal has not deposited a bone on someone’s property.
Anyone with information on Rickard’s disappearance is asked to call the county dispatch center at 262-886-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.