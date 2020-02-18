Two Wisconsin veterans can win a free Harley-Davidson motorcycle: Here's how to apply

A Wisconsin nonprofit wants to give two injured veterans in Wisconsin a two-wheeled gift: a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
“We are working to help those injured veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” Kevin Thompson, the president of the nonprofit Hogs for Heroes, said in a statement. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our eleven recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”
Since being founded in Madison in 2015, Hogs for Heroes has given 11 "hogs" to Wisconsin veterans. This new sweepstakes would be the 12th and 13th motorcycles gifted to vets through the program.
Hogs for Heroes is "dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by our Wisconsin Veterans during the course of active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle," according to a press release issued last week.
You have free articles remaining.
To apply on behalf of yourself or a loved one, go to HogsForHeroesWI.org to download application materials, or to donate to the nonprofit's mission.
The application period is already opened. Applications must be postmarked by March 31 to be eligible.
According to a press release, Hogs for Heroes raises "funds to purchase Harleys for injured WI Veteran riders who now ﬁnd themselves without means to have a bike and a deep need to return to the road and its comforts."
The two people who receive the bikes are expected to receive their gifts in May or June.