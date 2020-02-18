Two Wisconsin veterans can win a free Harley-Davidson motorcycle: Here's how to apply

A Wisconsin nonprofit wants to give two injured veterans in Wisconsin a two-wheeled gift: a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“We are working to help those injured veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” Kevin Thompson, the president of the nonprofit Hogs for Heroes, said in a statement. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our eleven recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”

Since being founded in Madison in 2015, Hogs for Heroes has given 11 "hogs" to Wisconsin veterans. This new sweepstakes would be the 12th and 13th motorcycles gifted to vets through the program.

Hogs for Heroes is "dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by our Wisconsin Veterans during the course of active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle," according to a press release issued last week.

To apply on behalf of yourself or a loved one, go to HogsForHeroesWI.org to download application materials, or to donate to the nonprofit's mission.