RACINE — Two kraut-eating champions emerged and a German Fest king and queen were crowned this past weekend during the Downtown Racine Corporation's German Fest held at the Harbor Lite Yacht Club.
The kraut-eating competition had female competitors eating one pound of sauerkraut and male competitors eating 1.5 pounds of sauerkraut. Competitors were allowed to use forks, their hands and their faces to eat right off of the plate. Winners were determined based on who finished their plate the fastest.
The female kraut-eating champion was Betsy Drumm, who ate one pound of sauerkraut in 1 minute, 42 seconds.
The male winner came down to a photo finish. Teddy Delacruz and Dylan Scharding each finished their sauerkraut at nearly the same time. An “eat-off” of an additional pound of sauerkraut between Delacruz and Scharding took place, with Scharding emerging victorious. His winning time was 57 seconds.
Later that evening, the German Fest king and queen were crowned. Contestants were judged on their lederhosen and dirndl attire and a winner was decided based on crowd applause.
Julie Helding was named the German Fest queen, and former Racine alderman and Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator David Maack was dubbed German Fest king.