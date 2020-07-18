Two weapons violations investigations ongoing in Racine

Return to homepage ×
RACINE — The Racine Police Department logged two weapons-violations incidents overnight, a department spokesman said Saturday.
The first incident occurred in the 700 block of Barker Street at 5:47 p.m. Friday. The second incident occurred in the 1000 block of Villa Street at 3:38 a.m. Saturday.
There were no injuries or arrests made in either incident. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
