Two weapons violations investigations ongoing in Racine
City of Racine

Police lights generic image

RACINE — The Racine Police Department logged two weapons-violations incidents overnight, a department spokesman said Saturday.

The first incident occurred in the 700 block of Barker Street at 5:47 p.m. Friday. The second incident occurred in the 1000 block of Villa Street at 3:38 a.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries or arrests made in either incident. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

