Two Waterfords moving in different directions regarding the town’s plans to incorporate

WATERFORD — The Town of Waterford wants to become the Village of Tichigan, giving the municipality more local control over lawmaking and preventing annexation from neighboring communities. But the adjacent Village of Waterford is not sure if it wants its name-sharing neighbor to do that.

The Town Board approved a resolution on Monday, moving forward with plans for entering into a cooperative boundary agreement with the Town of Vernon.

Vernon, the Town of Waterford’s northern neighbor in Waukesha County, doesn’t want to get annexed. The Town of Waterford is pledging not to do that if it is incorporated as a village. Villages and cities have the power to annex land from towns.

“It’s good to have partnerships with surrounding communities,” Waterford Town Supervisor Tim Szeklinski said.

At a meeting that same night, the Waterford Village Board considered a resolution that would oppose the town’s incorporation; no vote or discussion was held because the resolution had not been fully drafted in time for that meeting.

Zeke Jackson, administrator for the village, described the resolution the village is considering as “a mechanism of opposition.”