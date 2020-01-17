Two Waterfords moving in different directions regarding the town’s plans to incorporate

WATERFORD — The Town of Waterford wants to become the Village of Tichigan, giving the municipality more local control over lawmaking and preventing annexation from neighboring communities. But the adjacent Village of Waterford is not sure if it wants its name-sharing neighbor to do that.
The Town Board approved a resolution on Monday, moving forward with plans for entering into a cooperative boundary agreement with the Town of Vernon.
Vernon, the Town of Waterford’s northern neighbor in Waukesha County, doesn’t want to get annexed. The Town of Waterford is pledging not to do that if it is incorporated as a village. Villages and cities have the power to annex land from towns.
“It’s good to have partnerships with surrounding communities,” Waterford Town Supervisor Tim Szeklinski said.
At a meeting that same night, the Waterford Village Board considered a resolution that would oppose the town’s incorporation; no vote or discussion was held because the resolution had not been fully drafted in time for that meeting.
Zeke Jackson, administrator for the village, described the resolution the village is considering as “a mechanism of opposition.”
He told The Journal Times: “It (the considered resolution) is not just saying we oppose you no matter what.” What the resolution would in fact say, according to Jackson, is that “We (the village) accept that you (the town) all want a higher level of government service … and we are willing to provide that service.”
A vote is expected at an upcoming Village Board meeting once the resolution can be properly drafted.
Hurdles ahead
The Town Board isn’t unilaterally able to become a village. Via referendum, the town’s approximately 6,000 residents will get to vote yay or nay. But first, the town’s government needs to get approval from the state. To do that, it needs to convince Department of Administration’s Incorporation Review Board that it can provide basic municipal services — police, fire and road maintenance — to its residents if it is allowed to incorporate.
One of the things the Incorporation Review Board will have to decide is “whether the new community has the financial means to operate as an incorporated municipality,” according to its website.
Another issue that could arise is that parts of the town may be too sparsely populated to allow the entire town to incorporate as a village.
In July, Town Chairman Tom Hincz said he wanted the entire 33-square-mile town to be incorporated, but per state statute areas seeking incorporation are supposed to “be reasonably homogeneous and compact” and have an average of more than 30 housing units per quarter section, or 160 acres.
Jackson said the village has a handful of concerns that need to be addressed before the village would give its blessing for the town to incorporate.
First, he said, even though the town has announced its intentions to incorporate and completed a petition with signatures from residents, the Village of Waterford has not yet been formally served legal notice regarding incorporation.
“We have not been served yet. We have received no notice,” Jackson said on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if it had been served as of Thursday.
Secondly, Jackson pointed out that most of the town’s facilities, including the Town Hall, Police Department and Highway Department, are ironically located within the village limits.
Jackson doesn’t want the public buildings in the village to be left vacant should the town become the Village of Tichigan. He added that he has not heard anyone representing the town discussing any plans on how the theoretical Village of Tichigan would relocate its services.
“I would presume they have plans to build a new village hall,” as well as a new headquarters for public works and police, Jackson said.
However, two other Racine County municipalities — Yorkville and Elmwood Park — have their municipal offices located within other municipalities. Yorkville shares space with Union Grove at the Union Grove Municipal Center and Elmwood Park owns the Taylor Complex just outside the village limits in Racine.
