MOUNT PLEASANT — The race for the position of Trustee No. 3 on the Mount Pleasant Village Board is between incumbent Nancy Washburn and challenger Kim Mahoney.

Washburn, who works in residential and mixed-use real estate development entitlement and construction management, has served as Trustee No. 3 on the board since 2020 and is seeking reelection.

Mahoney, who has never been elected to a political office before, works as a senior litigation and legal compliance paralegal.

Village trustee seats are two-year terms and come with salaries of $6,754 annually.

Nancy Washburn

Nancy Washburn AGE: 67 HOME ADDRESS: 7450 County Line Road PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Elected 2020 Mount Pleasant Village Trustee No. 3; Appointed to MP Zoning Board of Appeals in 2017, served as Chairperson; Appointed to the Kenosha County Multijurisdictional 2035 Land Use Plan Committee; Appointed to Mount Pleasant Community Development Authority (CDA); Member Mount Pleasant Zoning Code Update Committee OCCUPATION: As Land Development Administration, consultant in residential and mixed-use real estate development entitlement and construction management HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Attended Northern Illinois University, UW Madison – short course Civil Engineering for non-engineers CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Member Faithbridge Church, volunteer for community meal preparation and service

If reelected, Washburn said she would like to see the development of a Historical Society.

“We have many founding father families still in the community,” she said. “I’m thinking the Tourism Commission might be a good place to look for help in jumpstarting that effort.”

Washburn said she sees no real need for change, citing how well the village staff and administrative leadership work together.

“We get a lot of compliments from our residents as to the help they receive,” Washburn said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Washburn said the biggest challenge facing the village is how to maintain steady growth.

“After many years of economic growth, we now are faced with inflationary challenges,” Washburn said. “Careful management of all TID districts, following the Strategic Plan and careful budget management will help our ability for continued growth and lowering of tax rates.”

Kim Mahoney

Kim Mahoney AGE: 53 HOME ADDRESS: 1321 Camelot Circle (new permanent address effective March 24) PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Senior Litigation and Legal Compliance Paralegal HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Attended Lewis-Clark College in Lewiston, Idaho and UW-Parkside, studying Political Science CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

Mahoney said she would like to see the village take a more measured and practical approach to development rather than urban sprawl.

“We need housing near grocery stores, restaurants and employers, not in the middle of valuable and productive farmland,” she said in an email. “I want to preserve our rural/suburban feel — that is why a lot of people move to Mount Pleasant.”

Mahoney also would like to see transitional housing for senior citizens who want to be independent but no longer want a large home.

She also said that she would like to get property taxes under control, so that “seniors who want to stay in their homes can.”

One change that Mahoney would like see is greater board transparency.

She said the current board conducts a lot of business behind closed doors or at times when most people are at work.

Mahoney said residents have little opportunity to provide input and there are limited opportunities for conversations between the residents and the board.

“Taxpayers should be fully apprised of the activities that affect them and their tax dollars,” she said. “And when residents do bring questions or issues to the board, they should be able to get answers, and be treated with respect, not a nuisance.”

Mahoney said the biggest challenge facing the village is the amount of debt it has taken on for the Foxconn project.

“The current board appears to be doing nothing to enforce the contract it has with Foxconn with respect to creating jobs and investment, or to modify it so that Foxconn is not in breach,” she said. “They appear to be relying on hope that Foxconn will pay the $30 million per year in special assessments or that other companies will want to build in Mount Pleasant. Hope is not a great business strategy and will not help us pay down our debt.”

