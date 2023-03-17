CALEDONIA — A Caledonia Planning Commission member and a political newcomer are facing off to take over the trustee No. 1 seat on the Caledonia Village Board this April 4 election.

Nancy Pierce and David Rubinson are vying to fill Tom Weatherston’s place as trustee No. 1, a two-year term that comes with a salary of $6,600.

Weatherston is running uncontested to take over as village president, a two-year term with a salary of $11,000.

Pierce, a business consultant, mentioned three main topics in the village that she’d like to address: the Interstate 94 business corridor development, the Douglas Avenue business corridor development and the quality of life within the village boundaries.

“The village needs to work on a long range plan for those three areas. That’s where you’ve got to put your planning,” Pierce said, adding development in both corridors needs to be appropriate and fit with the area. “The quality of life drives down to balancing the tax base with a desirable community people want to live and work in.”

Rubinson, a project manager for a car wash building company, said the main issues in the village are ever increasing taxes and utilities since Caledonia was incorporated into a village.

“Our tax rates have gone up drastically, but so has our spending as a village,” he said. “I think we need to look at where our tax money is going and bring more fiscal responsibility to Caledonia and bring the cost of living down to the reasonable levels it was before.”

He added that more businesses should be encouraged to come to the village.

“There are too many open buildings and not enough incoming businesses to fill the vacant areas,” he said.

Pierce said that she’s been a resident of Racine County for 22 years and has been heavily involved in the community during those years.

She’s worked on several councils and nonprofit boards, as outreach director for organizations, and as a volunteer with her church and the Girl Scouts, among various other positions.

“My background serving on the Planning Commission gives me current insight into what is occurring in the village,” she said. “My background on the corporate side and the nonprofit sector both professionally and as a volunteer, brings skill sets that the village needs.”

While Rubinson is a newcomer to elected office, he said he’s been going to Village Board meetings for a while and has seen some examples of why residents have been calling for change.

Rubinson said that since he’s a novice, he would be able to join the board with the viewpoint of the average village resident.

“I would like to help make the changes needed to help make Caledonia a great place to live,” he said. “I always make an effort to keep myself available and want to ensure that everyone in Caledonia feels that their voice is heard and represented.”

Nancy Pierce AGE: 72 HOME ADDRESS: 4528 County Road V PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Business consultant HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor’s degree, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Certificate, non-profit strategic planning and management, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Market plan development graduate degree, University of Wisconsin-Madison CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Caledonia Planning Commission, two years

David Rubinson AGE: 30 HOME ADDRESS: 2821 Rebecca Drive PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Project manager for a car wash building company HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: High school diploma CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

