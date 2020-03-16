Two vie for District 3 seat on the Racine County Board

Neighborhood safety: Collaborative communication between Racine County and the City of Racine law enforcement agencies to promote safer neighborhoods. Property taxes: As a fiscal hawk, I would hold the line on property taxes.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

OSTERMAN: I am the best candidate for this position because of my experience and record of successful projects. Staying in constant communication with district residents, I have learned that in order to best serve them, you have to be an independent thinker on the County Board. One who does their research and follows through. With support from the constituents we created an innovative youth program, PACE Funding development tool, extensive environmental initiatives and much more. There is a lot of work to do and I look forward to continuing service to the 3rd District.

SMETANA: Having served as alderman of the 5th District for the City of Racine for two terms, I have learned how important public service is to me. I have also learned to play well with others. Even those that I may not agree with have taught me much about what it takes to move our city and our county forward.

I believe that our elected officials at every level, especially at the local level, are elected to serve their constituency without partisan bias and not for their own personal gain or agenda. I understand that the decisions the County Board makes can have a profound impact on the lives and livelihood of thousands of people. We need people with humility, confidence, drive and determination to be of service. My goal is to truly make a difference in our community.

