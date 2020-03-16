Two vie for District 3 seat on the Racine County Board

RACINE — A current Racine County Board supervisor will defend his position against a former City of Racine alderman in the upcoming April 7 election.
Incumbent Monte Osterman will take on former Racine 5th District Alderman Steve Smetana for the District 3 seat on the Racine County board.
Bordered by English Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks, Melvin Avenue and Lake Michigan, the 5th District includes the Racine Zoo and about a 1-mile stretch of the Douglas Avenue business district.
Racine County Board supervisors are paid an annual salary of $7,000.
What do I see as issues in this race?
OSTERMAN: The issues important in this election are exactly those voiced by the residents of this district. They inform me they want access to job opportunities for Racine families. They want protection of our lakefront, land and water resources. They want their hard-earned tax dollar spent wisely. As a public servant, I work hard every day to give our residents the service they ask for and need, with a proven record of success doing so.
SMETANA: How the incumbent votes. Our county budget should be reflective of our community needs, not to benefit the personal needs of those who hold public office. I am here as a public servant and want to represent the people of Racine in the best possible way. Representation: I see myself as a public servant and I am passionate about representing the people of the 3rd District.
Neighborhood safety: Collaborative communication between Racine County and the City of Racine law enforcement agencies to promote safer neighborhoods. Property taxes: As a fiscal hawk, I would hold the line on property taxes.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
OSTERMAN: I am the best candidate for this position because of my experience and record of successful projects. Staying in constant communication with district residents, I have learned that in order to best serve them, you have to be an independent thinker on the County Board. One who does their research and follows through. With support from the constituents we created an innovative youth program, PACE Funding development tool, extensive environmental initiatives and much more. There is a lot of work to do and I look forward to continuing service to the 3rd District.
SMETANA: Having served as alderman of the 5th District for the City of Racine for two terms, I have learned how important public service is to me. I have also learned to play well with others. Even those that I may not agree with have taught me much about what it takes to move our city and our county forward.
I believe that our elected officials at every level, especially at the local level, are elected to serve their constituency without partisan bias and not for their own personal gain or agenda. I understand that the decisions the County Board makes can have a profound impact on the lives and livelihood of thousands of people. We need people with humility, confidence, drive and determination to be of service. My goal is to truly make a difference in our community.