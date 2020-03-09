Two veteran members and one newcomer vie for Union Grove High School Board seats

UNION GROVE — Two experienced School Board members and one newcomer are vying for two spots on the Union Grove High School Board in the April 7 election.
Former dean of nursing at Gateway Technical College Diane Skewes is in her 20th year on the board and Randall Henderson, an educator at Racine Lutheran High School, has been on the board for six years. Patrick “Pat” Brinkman is a library technician who is involved in the area’s soccer community.
The candidates are vying for three-year terms with an annual salary of $3,500. The Union Grove High School District serves the Village of Union Grove, most of the Town of Yorkville and parts of the Town of Dover and Village of Raymond.
The candidates answered the following questions, submitted to them by The Journal Times.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
HENDERSON: At a recent School Board meeting we were presented with a building and maintenance plan and the details of this plan show that we have a projected commitment of $3.5 million to complete the needed maintenance projects in the next six years. Allocating the funding for these projects within our current budget while maintaining the instructional opportunities for our students with minimal impact to the taxpayers will be a big challenge.
We also need to be evaluating and implementing modifications to current educational programs to keep them current and relevant to our students. In addition we should be upgrading our engineering technology course offerings and implementing courses to encourage students in pursuing careers in the construction trades are important.
BRINKMAN: The issues in the race are:
- The safety of the students before, during, and after school as well as training for emergency scenarios.
- The School budget, which is leading to discussion about another referendum or cutting staff members.
- The high school report card has been downgraded, which affects everyone in the Union Grove High School District.
SKEWES: Education is the primary consideration in a school system. UGUHS must continue to offer first class education for students pursuing degrees in two- and four-year colleges and universities, career and technical education and apprenticeships. Hiring, developing, and retaining quality educators, implementing sound curriculum and providing excellent learning environment is key. School safety is essential. Reducing potential risks through continued and enhanced faculty, staff, and student trainings is important. Maintaining competence in the ALICE response to intruders and introducing comprehensive security measures is critical for safety of all within the school facility. Sustaining financial stability, thoughtful spending, seeking funding sources, and preserving the building and grounds through an all-encompassing facility plan.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
HENDERSON: When I ran for the School Board in 2014, one of my goals was to implement an agricultural science curriculum and support the formation of a FFA club. A community survey showed that they were ready to support this project as well. Advocating for this program and collaborating with the other board members, a referendum was passed in November 2018 and the project was completed in 2019, which established our agricultural education and upgraded many other instructional areas in our school.
I want to continue the good work I have been part of for the last six years to ensure our students have access to innovative and challenging programs that will make them college or career ready. I believe that my experience as an educator and my service on the school board are the qualifications the residents in the Union Grove High School District are seeking for their school board members.
BRINKMAN: I have the knowledge in managing a business with my college degree as well as being an independent contractor for the high schools as a soccer referee for the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county areas. I am very involved in my community and want to make a difference for Union Grove.
SKEWES: I have a passion for education and the positive development of the adolescents in this community. I am committed to continue to enhance knowledge and ability of students at Union Grove Union High School. As a nurse, nursing educator, and dean of nursing, I have known the importance of creating safe environments, I understand the dynamics of curriculum, educational standards, and quality instruction and the proven ability to lead. My goal is that UGUHS will be fiscally sound, provide the best education, and be the foundation for the success of our graduates in pursuing advance education, technical skills, and to be productive members of our society.