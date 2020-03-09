Two veteran members and one newcomer vie for Union Grove High School Board seats

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

HENDERSON: When I ran for the School Board in 2014, one of my goals was to implement an agricultural science curriculum and support the formation of a FFA club. A community survey showed that they were ready to support this project as well. Advocating for this program and collaborating with the other board members, a referendum was passed in November 2018 and the project was completed in 2019, which established our agricultural education and upgraded many other instructional areas in our school.

I want to continue the good work I have been part of for the last six years to ensure our students have access to innovative and challenging programs that will make them college or career ready. I believe that my experience as an educator and my service on the school board are the qualifications the residents in the Union Grove High School District are seeking for their school board members.

BRINKMAN: I have the knowledge in managing a business with my college degree as well as being an independent contractor for the high schools as a soccer referee for the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county areas. I am very involved in my community and want to make a difference for Union Grove.