Two UW schools will extend spring break due to COVID-19; 'business as usual' at Parkside and Carthage

College campuses across Wisconsin are making unprecedented changes due to the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend all in-person classes for at least three weeks and will be doing all instruction online-only after an extended spring break. The university, Wisconsin's largest in terms of enrollment, has asked students to move out of residence halls at the start of spring break and has asked them not to return until at least April 10.

And the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced that it is extending spring break by one week, having it start on March 15 and end March 29. The majority of classes will be taken online after the extended spring break concludes. A UW-Milwaukee employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.

But UW-Parkside in Somers in Kenosha County is continuing business as usual (mostly) for the time being.

“All of the different options are being explored. But we have made no decision to change classes as they are being offered all semester long," said John Mielke, Parkside's director of strategic communications.