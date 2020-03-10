Two UW schools will extend spring break due to COVID-19; 'business as usual' at Parkside and Carthage

College campuses across Wisconsin are making unprecedented changes due to the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend all in-person classes for at least three weeks and will be doing all instruction online-only after an extended spring break. The university, Wisconsin's largest in terms of enrollment, has asked students to move out of residence halls at the start of spring break and has asked them not to return until at least April 10.
And the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced that it is extending spring break by one week, having it start on March 15 and end March 29. The majority of classes will be taken online after the extended spring break concludes. A UW-Milwaukee employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.
But UW-Parkside in Somers in Kenosha County is continuing business as usual (mostly) for the time being.
“All of the different options are being explored. But we have made no decision to change classes as they are being offered all semester long," said John Mielke, Parkside's director of strategic communications.
Parkside's spring break is later than other UW System schools. It doesn't start until March 23.
Students who have been studying abroad from Parkside are remaining where they are, since they are all in low-risk areas. However, several planned study abroad trips — to Italy, France and South Korea — have been canceled.
At Carthage College it's a similar story.
Carthage students are on spring break right now; they are expected to return to campus Sunday.
During that time, the school has set up a "Coronavirus Preparedness Team" comprised of senior leadership and the school's already established Emergency Management Team.
"That team is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak ... We’re carefully evaluating all options. At this time, we haven’t made any decisions, but we are closely monitoring the coronavirus daily," said Brandon Rook, public relations manager. "Right now it's business as usual."
Global concerns
You have free articles remaining.
UW-Milwaukee's and UW-Madison's decisions are not isolated. Colleges across the U.S. are taking similar precautions by taking classes online only, including Harvard University, Cornell University in New York and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
And countries around the world are closing or tightening borders, and some have issued region-wide quarantines, to try to slow the virus.
To students
"We have learned that an employee was tested yesterday at a local hospital for the COVID-19 virus. The employee became ill after having had contact with a person who had been to a country with a Level 3 warning. The results will not be known until the end of the week.
"The individual works in our UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility on North Avenue on Milwaukee’s eastside. The individual who was tested is not at work.
"It is important to note that the majority of individuals in Wisconsin who have been tested have tested negative for COVID-19.
"With the health and well-being of our campus communities being paramount, we are taking quick and decisive steps as a safeguard based on the rapidly changing environment in Wisconsin and worldwide.
"We will extend our Spring Break by one week to March 15-29 so that UWM can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.
"Students should make arrangements to be away from all three campuses during this extended break. Students who live in University Housing will receive additional details by Friday.
"UW-Milwaukee is updating its travel guidelines to include:
- All upcoming University-sponsored travel for students is being canceled through the end of the semester. This includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips.
- All upcoming University-sponsored travel for employees is being canceled through the end of the semester for areas severely impacted by COVID-19. This currently includes China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Spain. This list may change as additional areas are impacted by COVID-19.
- Anyone returning from these severely-impacted areas must self-quarantine for 14 days, whether or not symptoms are present, before returning to UW-Milwaukee campuses.
- We also strongly discourage employees and students from any non-essential travel outside of Wisconsin until the end of the semester. If you do opt to travel, please know that there are health risks involved. If you travel outside of Wisconsin, we ask you to self-monitor for 14 days for fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
- Students who are already overseas with study abroad programs in countries that do not have Level 3 warnings should consult with UWM study abroad administrators on whether to stay or return."