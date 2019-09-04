You are the owner of this article.
Raymond crash

Two trapped, hospitalized after Raymond rollover crash

RAYMOND — Racine County first responders had to extract two people from a vehicle after a two-vehicle rollover crash on the county's west end Tuesday night.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Fire and Rescue crews responded to 76th Street (Highway U) and Highway G (Six Mile Road) in the Village of Raymond at 6:06 p.m. for a report of a multiple-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office media release.

Deputies who arrived on scene first found an overturned vehicle with significant roof damage and two occupants trapped inside. The occupants were conscious, breathing and talking with first responders. The two were extricated from the vehicle, with the assistance of fire and rescue personnel and transported to a nearby hospital.

The occupants of the second involved vehicle were also transported to the hospital due to injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a small wooden trailer was stopped at the stop sign on Highway G at 76th Street. This Jeep then turned west into the intersection, crossing into the path of another Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had the right of way, and was traveling north on 76th Street.

The driver of the Cherokee with a trailer was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign.

No additional information was available as of Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Second incident

On July 14, a two-vehicle crash at the same intersection resulted in injuries after a man driving west on Highway G  failed to stop for a stop sign. He reportedly crashed into a woman’s vehicle, who had been traveling north on 76th Street, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

Operators of both vehicles suffered significant injuries. A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was transported from the scene via Flight for Life, and a 21-year-old woman from La Crosse was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

