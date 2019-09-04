Two trapped, hospitalized after Raymond rollover crash

RAYMOND — Racine County first responders had to extract two people from a vehicle after a two-vehicle rollover crash on the county's west end Tuesday night.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Fire and Rescue crews responded to 76th Street (Highway U) and Highway G (Six Mile Road) in the Village of Raymond at 6:06 p.m. for a report of a multiple-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office media release.
Deputies who arrived on scene first found an overturned vehicle with significant roof damage and two occupants trapped inside. The occupants were conscious, breathing and talking with first responders. The two were extricated from the vehicle, with the assistance of fire and rescue personnel and transported to a nearby hospital.
The occupants of the second involved vehicle were also transported to the hospital due to injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a small wooden trailer was stopped at the stop sign on Highway G at 76th Street. This Jeep then turned west into the intersection, crossing into the path of another Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had the right of way, and was traveling north on 76th Street.
The driver of the Cherokee with a trailer was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign.
No additional information was available as of Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Second incident
On July 14, a two-vehicle crash at the same intersection resulted in injuries after a man driving west on Highway G failed to stop for a stop sign. He reportedly crashed into a woman’s vehicle, who had been traveling north on 76th Street, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
Operators of both vehicles suffered significant injuries. A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was transported from the scene via Flight for Life, and a 21-year-old woman from La Crosse was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan A. Broking
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lonnie P. Moore
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Bertram D. Poelinitz
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Harold D. Taylor
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Scott T. Blada
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Jessica K. Glenn
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer
Giorgio G. Perez
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
HOW...how could that idiot pull out like that??? They should never drive again...what are you BLIND!!!!??? talk about a senseless accident...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.