Two teens sustain life-threatening injuries in Burlington car accident

BURLINGTON — Two teenagers were involved in a one-vehicle crash in which their vehicle swerved off the roadway, struck two trees and was fully engulfed in flames Friday night.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. Friday to the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington, just southeast of Bohner Lake, less than eight miles east of Lake Geneva and less than a mile north of the Racine County-Kenosha County border.

Upon deputies' arrival, both occupants had been removed from the vehicle; the operator, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male are from the City of Burlington. Both were conscious but sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the RCSO.

The 16-year-old was taken by Flight For Life directly to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The 15-year-old was transported to Aurora Medical Center Burlington, then by Flight For Life to Children's.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident, the RCSO said.

The crash remains under investigation.

