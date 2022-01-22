Two teens sustain life-threatening injuries in Burlington car accident

BURLINGTON — Two teenagers were involved in a one-vehicle crash in which their vehicle swerved off the roadway, struck two trees and was fully engulfed in flames Friday night.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. Friday to the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington, just southeast of Bohner Lake, less than eight miles east of Lake Geneva and less than a mile north of the Racine County-Kenosha County border.
Upon deputies' arrival, both occupants had been removed from the vehicle; the operator, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male are from the City of Burlington. Both were conscious but sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the RCSO.
The 16-year-old was taken by Flight For Life directly to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The 15-year-old was transported to Aurora Medical Center Burlington, then by Flight For Life to Children's.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident, the RCSO said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Burlington's St. Francis Friary history, in photos
St. Francis Friary
St. Francis Friary is shown here.
Charles S. Vallone, Journal Times file photo
St. Francis Friary in Burlington 146-acre complex may be redeveloped
An aerial image provided by the Burlington Historical Society shows the St. Francis Friary residential compound surrounded by other structures and landmarks on a 146-acre property at 2457 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington.
Submitted
2000
The St. Francis Retreat Center, Highway W, in the Town of Burlington, is shown here in May 2000.
LIANA J. COOPER, Journal Times file photo
Balloons for Franciscans
Fr. Sereno Baiardi, right, of the Franciscan Missions, Inc., in Waterford, inflates a balloon as other volunteers sell them for $1 to festival goers to the Harvest Festival Sunday, August 18, 1996, at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Burlington. Proceeds from the balloon sale go to fund missions around the world.
Jim Slosiarek, Journal Times file photo
Running at the friary
An umbrella-carrying spectator watches as boys varsity runners stream past during their race at the Chocolate City Invitational Cross Country meet Saturday, Oct. 3, 1998, at the St. Francis Friary and Retreat Center in Burlington.
JIM SLOSIAREK, Journal Times file photo
Running at the friary
Varsity boys run the course at St. Francis Seminary and Retreat during the Chocolate City Invitational cross country meet in Burlington on Oct. 2, 1999.
GEOFF KRIEGER, Journal Times file photo
Grotto at St. Francis
A couple walks along a path in the grotto Sunday, July 6, 1997 at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Burlington.
JIM SLOSIAREK, Journal Times file photo
Grotto at St. Francis
A shrine to the Virgin Mary in the Grotto is shown Sunday, July 6, 1997, at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Burlington.
JIM SLOSIAREK, Journal Times file photo
A clown pastor
Pastor Steve Blyth of Zion Lutheran Church, 3805 Kinzie Ave., in Racine, helps the Franciscans gather donations for missions by offering balloons to festival goers for a donation at St. Francis Retreat Center's 17th annual Harvest Festival Sunday, Aug. 16, 1998, near Burlington. Blyth ties a balloon on the wrist of Timothy Gray Jr., 2, while his mother Maria looks on.
Liana J. Cooper, Journal Times file photo
Mass at the friary
Spanish-language Mass was offered weekly at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington as part of the outreach programs of the St. Francis Retreat Center in Burlington. This photo was originally published June 22, 1998.
JIM SLOSIAREK, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Tammatha Jones unpacks her belongings in her new room at St. Francis Retreat Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005. Jones' family was forced to relocate from their homes in Slidell, Louisiana after floodwaters left their home uninhabitable following damage sustained by Hurricane Katrina. The family made St. Francis their temporary home.
Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Mary Jones looks through papers she has filed in an organizer. Jones' family make the St. Francis Retreat Center their temporary home, after evacuating from Slidell, Louisiana following hurricane Katrina. Jones uses the organizer to keep family documentation together and to organize the family's search for an apartment to live in Burlington.
Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Volunteers Mary Krumrey, left, and Charlotte Dyson, both of Burlington, make a bed Thursday morning, September 8, 2005, as they help get the St. Francis Center ready to receive evacuees from Hurricane Katrina. Close to 50 volunteers spent the day cleaning rooms and preparing the center.
Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Tammatha Jones meets with the Red Cross Disaster Services representative at St. Francis Retreat Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005. Jones family was forced to relocate from their homes in Slidell, Louisiana after floodwaters left their home uninhabitable following damage sustained by Hurricane Katrina. The family made St. Francis their temporary home.
Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Cyndi Armstrong, of what was then known as the Western Racine County Health Department, takes the temperature of Scott Young. Armstrong gave medical screenings to Young, brother Sylvester Watkins and mother Tammatha Jones as the family arrived at the St. Francis Retreat Center on Sept. 21, 2005. The family was forced to relocate from their home in Slidell, Louisiana, after floodwaters left their home uninhabitable following damage sustained by Hurricane Katrina. The family made St. Francis its temporary home.
Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Volunteer Molly Ellingstad of Burlington, vacuums a room Thursday morning, September 8, 2005, as she helps get the St. Francis Center ready to receive evacuees. Close to 50 volunteers spent the day cleaning rooms and preparing the center.
Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Mary Jones folds laundry Wednesday, September 28, 2005, as her mother Louise Brianer watches in the laundry room at St. Francis Center in Burlington. The family evacuated to Burlington after their home is Slidell, La., was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.
Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo
Rev. Jerry Zawada
Rev. Jerry Zawada, pictured in 2004 at age 66, a Franciscan priest based at the St. Francis Monastery near Burlington, is preparing to surrender to serve at least six months in a federal prison after being found guilty for trespassing during a November protest demanding the closing of the Army's School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Ga. Photographed on February 3, 2004. Zawada died in 2017.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
A Franciscan crafter
Brother Mike Kulan works on a miniature pine carousel horse in his workshop at the St. francis Friary and Retreat Center in Burlington. He opened the Franciscan Crafters Shop to raise money to help the needy. This photo was originally published Feb. 13, 1995.
Marny Malin
Supporting St. Francis
Spectators walk past hand-carved Franciscan religious iconography in the Franciscan Mission Hut during Franciscan Harvest Festival on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2004, at the St. Francis Center in Burlington. Proceeds from sales went to support the work of the Franciscans internationally.
Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo
2002
Ralph Tenhagen walks through the tree lined entrance to the St. Francis Retreat Center Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2002, after the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Province decided to close the landmark center located off Highway W near Highway 36 in the Town of Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
2011
Brother Mike Kulan, who has been the St. Francis Friary property manager, had been working to put the building back into use in the summer of 2011. Behind him is an ornately carved doorway to the cafeteria in the 1930 part of the building. This photo was originally published Thursday June 2, 2011.
Mick Burke, Journal Times file photo
