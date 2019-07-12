RACINE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash at the corner of Charles Street and Lombard Avenue just after 6 p.m. Friday.
Both vehicles — a Chrysler sedan and a Kia SUV — sustained heavy damage, but the drivers of each vehicle were “awake and alert” after the crash, despite initial police radio reports indicating that one or two were unconscious, a Racine Police Department sergeant at the scene said.
Racine Fire Department paramedics transported both drivers to the hospital.
The Chrysler ended up in the front yard of a home, but stopped just short of striking the house.
The Kia struck a light pole, which remained standing at the southwest corner of the intersection.
