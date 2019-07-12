{{featured_button_text}}
Crash at Charles and Lombard

Two vehicles, a Kia and a Chrysler, left, were involved in a crash at the corner of Charles Street and Lombard Avenue early Friday evening. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

RACINE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash at the corner of Charles Street and Lombard Avenue just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Both vehicles — a Chrysler sedan and a Kia SUV — sustained heavy damage, but the drivers of each vehicle were “awake and alert” after the crash, despite initial police radio reports indicating that one or two were unconscious, a Racine Police Department sergeant at the scene said.

Racine Fire Department paramedics transported both drivers to the hospital.

The Chrysler ended up in the front yard of a home, but stopped just short of striking the house.

The Kia struck a light pole, which remained standing at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam graduated from St. Cat's in 2014 and Drake University in 2017. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, is the JT's social media leader, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

