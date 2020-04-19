Two Sunday Racine house fires blamed on discarded smoking materials; three in a week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — For the third time in a week, Racine firefighters have responded to house fires blamed on a discarded cigarette outside a home.

Two of those fires were reported Sunday.

According to a release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire at 1417 Chatham St., on the city’s north side and near North Beach.

Firefighters said the exterior of a two-story, single-family home ignited from a cigarette that had been discarded in a garbage can. The fire was extinguished quickly; the home’s occupant was able to exit the home safely and there were no injuries reported.

However, the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, fire officials reported.

Later Sunday, at 2:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 1742½ Deane Blvd., near N. Owen Davies Park, for a report of a structure fire.