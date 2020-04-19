Two Sunday Racine house fires blamed on discarded smoking materials; three in a week

RACINE — For the third time in a week, Racine firefighters have responded to house fires blamed on a discarded cigarette outside a home.
Two of those fires were reported Sunday.
According to a release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire at 1417 Chatham St., on the city’s north side and near North Beach.
Firefighters said the exterior of a two-story, single-family home ignited from a cigarette that had been discarded in a garbage can. The fire was extinguished quickly; the home’s occupant was able to exit the home safely and there were no injuries reported.
However, the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, fire officials reported.
Later Sunday, at 2:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 1742½ Deane Blvd., near N. Owen Davies Park, for a report of a structure fire.
According to firefighters, an open porch on the second story of a two-story home was found on fire. Investigators said a lit cigarette that was discarded into a container that was not approved for such use, burned through the container and ignited the deck. Firefighters were fast on scene to control the fire and afterwards searched for extension. The occupants exited to safety and there were no injuries.
A Thursday evening house fire in the 2000 block of Green Street, also reportedly caused by a cigarette tossed into a garbage can, resulted in no injuries but caused $35,000 in damage, according to fire officials.
The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was not noticed for more than a half-hour and “eventually ignited the exterior of the home,” according to the Racine Fire Department.
Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at both fire scenes and the Racine Fire Bells assisted at the Thursday night call.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.